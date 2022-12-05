Comics in classroom: Is it a good idea?

The recent innovative methods of teaching promote an effective learning through comics in classrooms. Numerous educational institutions across several countries are ready to adopt this new methodology, which is unlike the previous educational theories that considered comics detrimental to classroom learning.

This has recently come to the forefront due to an initiative taken by Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman, the Indian Finance Minister. During the closing ceremony of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Week on June 11, 2022, the minister tabled the idea of educating students through comics, games, and puzzles.

The minister stressed the introduction of complicated concepts such as taxation using easy and interesting methods, and digital comic books were one of the suggestions given there. Using popular characters may draw the attention of young children to otherwise unexciting topics, even those who are not aiming to be animators or comic artists.

Advantages of using comics in classrooms

Surveys reveal various benefits of reading comics within classrooms, as experts agree that teachers can take advantage of this medium and use fan-favorite characters to influence ideal behavior and attitude in kids. The President of "Reading with Pictures," Josh Elder, presented "the 3 E’s of Comics" – efficiency, engagement, and effectiveness.

Comics provide a lot of facts in a short space. Kids efficient at processing these can handle information-oriented subjects like social studies, science, or math. Readers are engaged in interpreting the meaning of texts and images in comics since they also analyze the movement of the story from one panel to another. Moreover, effective simultaneous processing of texts and images helps develop retention and recall in students.

The Dual-Coding Theory of Cognition states that multiple processing of information activates different parts of the brain at the same time. This means children involved in comic reading will likely have better learning and longer retention.

Who benefits from comics in classrooms?

Early learners

Introducing limited vocabulary through comics in classrooms makes a lasting impact on young learners. Since it is easy to read, process, and remember, children find comics better as books than their prescribed "text-only" counterparts. The early learners understand how to form connections between abstract images and text.

Reluctant and struggling readers

Educationists, teachers, and psychologists agree that children take to reading only if they find it enjoyable. A wall of text may put off a reluctant reader, while a struggling individual might find it a scary prospect. A comic representation of a story attracts people to read more since it is comparatively easier to follow and encourages them to engage with the medium effectively.

Proficient readers

Complex graphic texts with more information require the reader to analyze and infer the flow of events. Some comics impart scientific information related to the story that induces interest in the readers to know more about the topic. On the other hand, many comics aimed at mature content use complicated literary devices such as puns, irony, and symbolism. These devices can be taught to students effectively through comics in classrooms.

Classroom teachers

Comics in classroom entail the inclusion of fan-favorite characters that inspire reading (Image via Google)

Unlike the previous idea of comics being distractors, many teachers now accept comics as good teaching tools. Moreover, instructors now use this medium in schools to induce reading habits and inculcate values through favorite characters. Since comics are multimedia products, they help teachers lay the foundation for all-round learning. In addition, starting education through comics is a great option if an individual wants to know effective dialog writing, storyboarding, and creative thinking.

Students with special needs

Comics assist children with special needs (Image via Google)

The most important part of the teaching-learning scenario for children with special needs is overcoming the challenges of social communication since many kids exhibit trust issues besides having specific interests. Meanwhile, teenagers find it easy to navigate through stories when presented in graphic novels or manga comics. Again, popular Marvel/DC characters make it easy for educators to instill good qualities in children through references and examples.

With UNESCO looking to promote comics in classrooms, they are soon going to be a part of the curriculum in school education. Hence, this is a welcome move for all learners.

