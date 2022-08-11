School Tales The Series: What did Q do at the end of "7AM"?

School Tales The Series, a highly anticipated horror anthology series, has been getting quite a lot of positive attention from both viewers and critics since its premiere on the popular streaming service platform Netflix on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

The anthology series is directed by Mike Phontharis Chotkijsadarsopon, James Thanadol Nuansut, Saniphong Suddhiphan, Tum Putipong Saisikaew, and Songsak Mongkolthong.

The series features an intriguing list of talent young rising actors, including Kay Lertsittichai as Q, Care Panisara Rikulsurakan as Tan, Jennis Oprasert as Pleng, Yaimai Shinaradee Anupongpichart as Dao, Orn Patchanan Jiajirachote as Saiparn, Ton Tonhon Tantivejakul as Kong and several others.

The official synopsis for the Thai horror anthology series, School Tales The Series Season 1, reads:

"Eight horrifying comics stories have been adapted into an 8-episode series that will scare everyone off the school ground at night: A girl jumping to her death; a haunted library; canteen food made from human flesh; a headless ghost in the school warehouse; a devil-infested room; a vengeful demon in an abandoned building; and a classroom where only dead students attend class. Prepare to face a new kind of fear. During the day, the school belongs to the students. But at night, it's a different story."

School Tales The Series has eight episodes in total that depict eight engaging school horror stories. Without further ado, let's dig deeper to find out some of the biggest highlights of the brand new series.

Some of the most significant takeaways from School Tales The Series Season 1

What did the spirit do in 7AM?

7AM is the first episode of School Tales The Series Season 1. It chronicles one of the most thrilling ghost stories in the anthology series. The episode begins with a morbid death of a student who was unable to find the book of the subject matter that appeared on the black board of a classroom.

Another student Q, the story's main character, was present at the time the spirit attacked the student. Later in the episode, it is revealed that every day, a spirit declares a specific subject of a book to Q on the blackboard of a specific classroom.

If the students do not bring the subject's book before the time runs out, the spirit kills them and they vanish from everyone else's memories. Later, another boy reveals it is an old curse that they must all break before they die. Everyone in the class asks Q to find a solution to get rid of the curse.

From the next day, Q starts to come to school early to send pictures of the subject of the book to all the students. But the students behave quite mean to him and pressure him to arrive at school even earlier, with the exception of another student named Tan.

What did Q do to all the students in the class?

In the latter part of the episode of School Tales The Series, another male student is seen getting angry at Tan as she helps Q. Tan was thought to be romantically involved with Q. Q, on the other hand, tells him that she only got involved with him to use him to get rid of the spirit's curse.

It was revealed at the end that Q heard Tan and the boy's entire conversation and became furious at them. On the fourth day, Q wipes the latest subject off the blackboard to take revenge on them. He then sends out the wrong subject to all the students.

At the end of the episode, the spirit mercilessly kills all of the students except Q, while he watches the attack from outside the classroom.

