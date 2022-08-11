School Tales The Series Season 1 ending explained: What happened to Tum?

School Tales The Series is a brand new and highly absorbing horror anthology series that arrived this Wednesday, August 10, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

James Thanadol Nuansut, Songsak Mongkolthong, Tum Putipong Saisikaew, and Mike Phontharis Chotkijsadarsopon have served as the co-directors of Netflix's latest original Thai anthology. The eight-part series consists of eight different chilling stories taking place in school buildings.

The official synopsis for School Tales The Series, released by Netflix, reads:

"Eight horrifying comics stories have been adapted into an 8-episode series that will scare everyone off the school ground at night: A girl jumping to her death; a haunted library; canteen food made from human flesh; a headless ghost in the school warehouse; a devil-infested room; a vengeful demon in an abandoned building; and a classroom where only dead students attend class. Prepare to face a new kind of fear. During the day, the school belongs to the students. But at night, it's a different story."

The series stars promising young actors, including Kay Lertsittichai, Siwat Jumlongkul, Suppapong Udomkaewkanjana, Jennis Oprasert, Wachirawit Ruangwiwat, Pattadon Jan-Ngern, Patchanan Jiajirachote, Shinaradee Anupongpichart, Thasorn Klinnium, Sarika Sartsilpsupa, and several others.

Since its debut, the Thai horror anthology series, School Tales The Series, has already created a lot of positive buzz among viewers due to its hair-raising storylines, refreshing and quite arresting acting performances from the lead actors, and unexpected twists.

Significantly, the final episode, Episode 8 of the series, titled, A Walk in School, has been getting quite the attention for its thrilling plot and astoundingly bone-chilling ending. So, without further delay, let's dive deep to find out how the end of the series has turned out.

The ending of School Tales The Series explained

What did Boyd do?

The final episode of School Tales The Series chronicles the story of a school student named Boyd, who seemed to be quite skeptical about the supernatural world. He can be seen roaming around the school hallways after hours and live-streaming the classrooms and corridors to justify his skepticism.

Tum, one of Boyd's closest friends, can be seen joining him in his exciting venture as he is highly interested in haunted stories and is quite eager to learn about them. According to Boyd, he is the perfect partner for him to go on this journey.

Soon, the audience will realize that the episode is an anthology within an anthology as it depicts several intriguing ghost stories deeply connected to the school. From the story of a bullied student to the story of a school gymnast, the episode presents the audience with many scares.

A still from School Tales The Series Episode 8 (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Boyd relays all these stories as he goes to different corners of the school building with Tum by his side. But soon enough, Boyd's skepticism turned to dust after the characters from the ghost stories began to torment him.

In the latter part of the episode, it is revealed that Boyd's skepticism comes from a much darker and deeper place. The audience gets introduced to a story here about Boyd's own life where he, as a youngster, can be seen making a bet with a friend regarding a highly eerie-looking bark door in the school.

Boyd's friend can be seen losing the coin toss and going through the door, and he was never to be seen again by anyone. Clearly, Boyd was traumatized by the incident, and this whole venture is his attempt at rationalizing what happened to his friend.

Is Tum dead?

A still from School Tales The Series Episode 8 (Image Via Sportskeeda/Google)

The audience is provided with the biggest twist at the end of the episode. Tum, who has been on the journey all along with Boyd, is dead. Apparently, he had an awful accident on his way to meet Boyd at the school. This heart-wrenching truth was revealed in the live chat.

This final twist makes the episode even more chilling. At the very end, Boyd's friend, who was never seen again, appears, and Boyd is seen crossing the bark door with that friend and Tum.

Don't forget to watch School Tales The Series, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

