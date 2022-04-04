Conan, the Barbarian gets his new Savage Avengers team: Exploring the details of the upcoming Marvel comics

Are you wondering how Conan, the Barbarian, will fight Deathlok, the cybernetic soldier of the future? Well, that's what fans can expect to see in the first issue of the upcoming Savage Avengers comics from Marvel.

Like any other accomplished warrior, Conan also needs a team to help him beat a powerful opponent like Deathlok.

Previously, a comic book was released in 2019 with the same name that showcased how Conan, the Barbarian, teamed up with Wolverine, Venom, Elektra, Doctor Voodoo, and The Punisher to knock down the hand ninjas in the City of Sickles on the Savage Land.

Well, the upcoming comic book will feature a different group of superheroes with Conan.

Marvel Entertainment @Marvel The biggest, baddest, most dangerous team of Avengers returns in 'Savage Avengers' #1! The biggest, baddest, most dangerous team of Avengers returns in 'Savage Avengers' #1! https://t.co/xVsdEaw2GD

Talking about the upcoming incarnation of Savage Avengers

The comic is written by the award-winning writer David Pepose, who has given several incredible comics such as Going to the Chapel, Scout's Honor, and many more. It is beautifully penciled in by Carlos Magno.

The new incarnation of the Savage Avengers comic features an all-new, all-different team of heroes. The new team includes Anti-Venom, Weapon H, Cloak & Dagger, Black Knight, and Elektra, who will be seen in the semblance of Daredevil.

The team will work together to challenge Deathlock and stop his murderous intent. Of course, it would be interesting to see if the team will be able to help Conan at stopping Deathlok.

Cover of Savage Avengers #1 (Image via Marvel)

According to Marvel, Pepose stated:

"Making my Marvel debut with SAVAGE AVENGERS is like getting drafted to the Yankees and then being told you also get to play for the Rangers on the weekend — not only do I get to write Conan the Barbarian, one of the most iconic characters in sword and sorcery, but I get to throw him into the wildest adventures imaginable alongside a brand-new crew of Marvel fan-favorites!"

He added:

"Teaming up Conan with Daredevil, Anti-Venom, Weapon H, Black Knight, and Cloak and Dagger allows so much personality and potential to this series, and artist Carlos Magno delivers showstopper after showstopper as he brings these characters to life — I can't wait for readers to see what sparks fly when Conan and company are pitted against the most dangerous Deathlok of them all. Get ready to experience an epic battle of Cyborg versus Cimmerian, because this May, only the Savage will survive…"

The first issue of the comics will be out on May 4. So, fans will have to wait another month to get their hands on the comic.

Edited by R. Elahi