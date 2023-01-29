David Corenswet becomes the new Superman in spectacular fan art and it's spot on

It was recently revealed that Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Superman and James Gunn is set to cast a new name in the near future. Although the announcement may not come very soon, fans know what Gunn is looking for in his new Superman. So, they have begun to fan-cast actors that could become potential candidates for the next Man of Steel.

Gunn stated that Henry Cavill cannot play Superman in the upcoming movie that he is writing because he needs a young actor to take on the role. Hence, many names such as Jacob Elordi, Liam Hemsworth, and Leo Suter have been brought up in fan discussions online. However, one of the most supported names is David Corenswet, who according to fans, ticks all the boxes to become the next Superman.

Fan art of David Corenswet as Superman

Artist Aaron (@horrific.heroics) posted a work of fan art featuring David Corenswet as Superman on Instagram and wrote:

“If we can’t have Henry Cavill then my mind is set, David Corenswet IS Superman. The man has the acting chops, the look and can build up his physique to be a bit more super! While there’s plenty actors who could take the role such as Wolfgang Novogratz, I personally think David is the best contender to take up the mantle moving forward. Now the question is who would be his respective Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen?”

Many fans agree with @horrific.heroics as they believe Corenswet has the looks and the acting chops to become the next Superman. He even possesses the hair and other physical attributes of Henry Cavill. So, many people would be happy with the casting of this 29-year-old American actor.

He is known for his stellar performance in the 2022 horror movie Pearl, where he played Projectionist. He is 6’4” tall, which may be a key factor in casting the next Superman. As far as his physique is concerned, fans believe he has the potential to get ripped enough to gain his Man of Steel body if he is cast in the role.

When will the new Superman be announced?

James Gunn is said to reveal the first chapter of his and Peter Safran’s upcoming 10-year saga of the new DCU soon. Fans hope that this is when the announcement about the next Clark Kent actor will be made.

DC has four movies coming up this year, and Joker 2 is scheduled for release in 2024. However, no releases have been scheduled for post-2024. So, to compete with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, James Gunn might prioritize the release of his Superman movie in mid-late 2025. In that case, the new face of Superman could be revealed very soon.

James Gunn is writing the next Superman movie (Image via DC)

But, it’s also possible that Gunn will wait on the actor’s announcement because the rest of the DCEU is yet to be done and dusted. Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released soon and will be followed by The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Hence, the announcement of a new Superman, or any other actor from the rebooted DC Universe, could possibly make people lose interest in the upcoming DCEU movies of 2023. Ticket sales will be driven down as people will be less inclined to invest their time and money in stories that may not go anywhere.

So, it is likely that fans of the franchise may find out the name of the next Man of Steel as late as 2024.

Poll : 0 votes