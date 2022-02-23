DC announces a new Asian-American superhero: Diving into Duo and Earth M

Milestone expands the universe by introducing a new Asian-American superhero in Earth M’s first title, Duo, a six-unit limited series. The series was written by Greg Pak, known for his outstanding work in several Marvel publications such as X-treme X-men and others.

Besides him, the series involves Scott Hanna and Khoi Pham as inker and penciler, respectively.

With ongoing series including Static Vol.1, Xombi Vol.1, Kobal Vol.1, and a few more, Milestone is all set to get bigger in 2022. Since DC announced the news of the new superhero, fans are excited to learn more about it.

Exploring Earth M and Duo

Earth M. is Milestone Media's new comic line. According to the official statement, Earth M is all about new characters and concepts created by Denys Cowan, founder of the original Milestone, and Reginald Hudlin, the “current Milestone relaunch shepherd.”

Duo will showcase a dark-skinned Superhero (Image via DC)

DC and Milestone are set to launch Earth M's debut, Duo. The story revolves around scientist couple, David and Kelly, fused into a single body through a nanotechnology experiment.

This way, they receive superpowers to eliminate any physical, emotional, or mental boundaries between them. In short, these two know exactly what the other person is thinking or feeling.

The two scientist lovers are engaged who have slightly different urges. If you dig deeper into the comics, you will find their opposite personalities. Meaning David is cautious about almost everything in life. Whereas Kelly is a brave risk-taker.

Duo cover #1 (Image via DC)

Interestingly, both characters are Asian. Kelly is a Vietnamese-American woman and David is a Korean-American man. Greg Pak stated in an interview that he is proud of the project because they have a:

“Korean-American man and a Vietnamese-American woman. These kinds of relationships are everywhere, but they’re seldom represented, you know? And so, there’s something nice about normalizing that kind of experience.”

Of course, these two people know each other well, but they merge into a single body overnight. Meaning the two lost their individuality and now can’t escape each other even if they want to.

However, the Duo still share some ambitions, so they’ll move forward and the six-part series will showcase the challenges that will come their way.

Duo is Earth M's debut six-unit series (Image via DC)

Fortunately, the first issue of the series is only a few months away. You can check out Duo#1 at comic shops and digital retailers on May 17, 2022.

Edited by Srijan Sen