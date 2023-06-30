DC cancels ambitious Supergirl film project starring Sasha Calle

Talented actress Sasha Calle was once poised to take on a substantial role as Supergirl within the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), according to multiple insider accounts.

In 2021, Calle displayed her exceptional acting prowess by outshining an impressive array of 425 contenders to land the role of the Kryptonian heroine in The Flash.

With this casting, Calle appeared set to cement her place in the DC Universe, sharing the spotlight with esteemed characters such as Ezra Miller's Flash and Ben Affleck's Batman.

However, the recent wave of structural changes at DC has cast doubt over Calle's future as the legendary Kara Zor-El.

The Flash's production journey was anything but smooth, with the film's initially planned ending being significantly altered before reaching the screen.

As The Hollywood Reporter (THR) revealed, the initial ending of The Flash was set to take place "on the courthouse steps," featuring Sasha Calle's Supergirl and Michael Keaton's Batman making a triumphant return.

This would have reversed the deaths of these characters and underscored that "Barry had not successfully reset the timeline as he had believed."

The original resolution had been on the drawing board for an extended period. Its existence was affirmed by the emergence of leaked set photos and the fact that the scene was filmed and "screen-tested on multiple occasions." This ending would have allowed Calle and Keaton to reprise their superhero roles.

As detailed by The Hollywood Reporter, the film found itself caught in the upheaval caused by the 2022 merger of Discovery and Warner Bros.

This corporate reshuffle led to the departure of longtime DC executives Walter Hamada and Toby Emmerich and saw Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy ascend to the role of Warner Bros. CEOs.

The new leadership, temporarily overseeing DC, reportedly "had different aspirations," which included a divergent ending for The Flash, aligning with the fresh direction they envisioned for the DCU.

The future of Sasha Calle's Kara Zor-El: Possibilities in DC's ensemble films and the SnyderVerse continuity

The potential future for Sasha Calle's character in DC's ever-shifting universe (Image via Warner Bros)

Given the trend of DCU heroes headlining their films, the potential of a standalone Supergirl movie starring Sasha Calle seemed plausible.

Speculation of such a project being underway was ignited by a 2021 report, which coincided with the announcement of Calle's casting. It seemed evident that she would take center stage in the film.

However, after the surprising cancellation of the Batgirl film, Rolling Stone cited DC insiders stating that the Kara Zor-El movie "may not see the light of day."

While a solo Supergirl film might be off the table, it didn't completely negate the possibility of Calle's Supergirl appearing in other DC movies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, De Luca, and Abdy were enthusiastic about preserving the "SnyderVerse characters" and expressed interest in "potentially creating another Justice League movie featuring these actors."

This could include Calle's Supergirl, considering her introduction within the SnyderVerse continuity.

Aside from a possible Justice League sequel, there were rumors of Calle fitting into a speculated Crisis on Infinite Earths film. THR mentioned in 2022 that Hamada had previously planned to translate the "iconic DC Comics narrative" that had already been adapted for the Arrowverse TV series into a film.

However, this film project appeared shelved after Hamada's departure.

What's next for Sasha Calle's Supergirl?

Sasha Calle's Kara Zor-El: Seeking new horizons in the ever-evolving DC Universe (Image via Warner Bros)

Calle has been vocal about her aspiration to explore her character more, expressing a desire to "delve deeper into Kara." Yet, with The Flash's ultimate conclusion, which maintains the death of Kara Zor-El, her reprising the role in this iteration of the DC universe seems improbable.

With James Gunn and Peter Safran now steering the ship at DC Films, the DCU narrative has been reset post-The Flash.

Despite these changes, there's still a silver lining for Kara Zor-El enthusiasts, as the character is slated to appear in the forthcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie unveiled during Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

During the announcement, the executives acknowledged that they were "still in the process of deciding" who would don the cape of Supergirl in their reimagined DCU. Given the ongoing casting for Gunn's Superman: Legacy project, they may opt for a fresh face to embody Supergirl.

While it's disappointing that Calle's potential as the Woman of Tomorrow in the DCU was not fully realized, she isn't the only actor whose superhero stint has been cut short, with Keaton's Batman and Henry Cavill's Superman facing similar predicaments.

