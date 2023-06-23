The Flash's original ending brought back two heroes

In the original climax of The Flash, with Ezra Miller in the lead, the narrative brought back two beloved superheroes who had met their ends earlier in the plot. However, this twist was ultimately excluded from the final version.

Despite showing promise, the recent movie seems to be steering the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) towards an underwhelming end. The film has received varied feedback, but fans have warmly received some elements.

Michael Keaton's unexpected reprisal of Batman and the introduction of Sasha Calle's Supergirl are among these elements, even though some critics opine that her character was underutilized.

Reviving the fallen heroes: Set photos reveal The Flash's original climax with surprising returns

The Flash's original climax shocks fans as Keaton's Batman and Calle's Supergirl make an unforgettable comeback (Image via Warner Bros)

Set photos from the production of The Flash indicate that Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) and Kara Zor-El (Sasha Calle) were initially slated to make a surprise appearance in the film's climax at the Central City Courthouse, despite their characters' earlier demise.

An image captured on the London set of the film in June 2021 depicts Barry Allen, played by Ezra Miller, and Iris West, portrayed by Kiersey Clemons, stepping down the courthouse stairs.

Culture Crave 🍿 @CultureCrave



Michael Keaton’s Batman & Sasha Calle’s Supergirl



Henry Cavill’s Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Keaton’s Batman, and Calle's Supergirl



The current ending #TheFlash had 3 different courthouse scene endings during production from 3 different Warner Bros regimesMichael Keaton’s Batman & Sasha Calle’s SupergirlHenry Cavill’s Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Keaton’s Batman, and Calle's SupergirlThe current ending #TheFlash had 3 different courthouse scene endings during production from 3 different Warner Bros regimes1️⃣ Michael Keaton’s Batman & Sasha Calle’s Supergirl2️⃣ Henry Cavill’s Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Keaton’s Batman, and Calle's Supergirl3️⃣ The current ending https://t.co/DMAvArMW5o

This particular scene made its way into the final cut of the movie. However, other photos from the same period suggest that Supergirl also intended to join them. Both Keaton and Calle were captured in their respective costumes, alluding to their potential return.

Interestingly, both characters were killed during the climactic battle and couldn't be saved, suggesting their demise may have been a late addition during post-production reshoots.

Matt Ramos @therealsupes It’s crazy how our first set photos from #TheFlash were Batman & Supergirl from the alternate ending. It’s crazy how our first set photos from #TheFlash were Batman & Supergirl from the alternate ending. https://t.co/imdo5cmXZN

Even Henry Cavill's Superman would have appeared in an alternative cut, aligning with his Kryptonian cousin. While Bruce Wayne did reappear in the final scenes of The Flash, he was portrayed by George Clooney, who revived his role from 1997's Batman & Robin.

What lies ahead for these two iconic characters following their participation in The Flash?

The future awaits: What's next for Batman and Supergirl after their Flash appearance (Image via Warner Bros)

Michael Keaton's stint as Batman might have concluded. Earlier plans reportedly proposed him as a pivotal figure in the DCEU, akin to Nick Fury, uniting various characters. However, these plans changed under the stewardship of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

A reboot of Batman is forthcoming, where he will be featured alongside Damian Wayne in The Brave and the Bold. In addition, the standalone The Batman film series, helmed by Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves, will continue.

JaysNerdyLife @JaysNerdyLife Jensen Ackles is being seriously considered for the role of the next Batman in the DC Universe. Sources suggest that his recent portrayal of Soldier Boy has now landed him at the top of a new shortlist, for James Gunn's version of Batman - The Brave And The Bold. #batman Jensen Ackles is being seriously considered for the role of the next Batman in the DC Universe. Sources suggest that his recent portrayal of Soldier Boy has now landed him at the top of a new shortlist, for James Gunn's version of Batman - The Brave And The Bold. #batman https://t.co/TIFL6Wts1w

As for Supergirl, her long-standing CW series ended in 2021. Yet, Kara's fans need not worry as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to hit the big screen in the upcoming years as a part of Gunn and Safran's reinvented DC Universe. The question remains whether Sasha Calle will resume her role as Supergirl.

Fans of these legendary characters will have no dearth of content to relish in the future, while The Flash, with its unique twists and turns, continues to entertain audiences in cinemas globally.

Poll : 0 votes