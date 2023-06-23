The Flash's original ending brought back two heroes

In the original climax of The Flash, with Ezra Miller in the lead, the narrative brought back two beloved superheroes who had met their ends earlier in the plot. However, this twist was ultimately excluded from the final version.
Despite showing promise, the recent movie seems to be steering the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) towards an underwhelming end. The film has received varied feedback, but fans have warmly received some elements.
Michael Keaton's unexpected reprisal of Batman and the introduction of Sasha Calle's Supergirl are among these elements, even though some critics opine that her character was underutilized.
Reviving the fallen heroes: Set photos reveal The Flash's original climax with surprising returns
Set photos from the production of The Flash indicate that Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) and Kara Zor-El (Sasha Calle) were initially slated to make a surprise appearance in the film's climax at the Central City Courthouse, despite their characters' earlier demise.
An image captured on the London set of the film in June 2021 depicts Barry Allen, played by Ezra Miller, and Iris West, portrayed by Kiersey Clemons, stepping down the courthouse stairs.
This particular scene made its way into the final cut of the movie. However, other photos from the same period suggest that Supergirl also intended to join them. Both Keaton and Calle were captured in their respective costumes, alluding to their potential return.
Interestingly, both characters were killed during the climactic battle and couldn't be saved, suggesting their demise may have been a late addition during post-production reshoots.
Even Henry Cavill's Superman would have appeared in an alternative cut, aligning with his Kryptonian cousin. While Bruce Wayne did reappear in the final scenes of The Flash, he was portrayed by George Clooney, who revived his role from 1997's Batman & Robin.
What lies ahead for these two iconic characters following their participation in The Flash?
Michael Keaton's stint as Batman might have concluded. Earlier plans reportedly proposed him as a pivotal figure in the DCEU, akin to Nick Fury, uniting various characters. However, these plans changed under the stewardship of James Gunn and Peter Safran.
A reboot of Batman is forthcoming, where he will be featured alongside Damian Wayne in The Brave and the Bold. In addition, the standalone The Batman film series, helmed by Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves, will continue.
As for Supergirl, her long-standing CW series ended in 2021. Yet, Kara's fans need not worry as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to hit the big screen in the upcoming years as a part of Gunn and Safran's reinvented DC Universe. The question remains whether Sasha Calle will resume her role as Supergirl.
Fans of these legendary characters will have no dearth of content to relish in the future, while The Flash, with its unique twists and turns, continues to entertain audiences in cinemas globally.