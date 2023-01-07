DC chooses Ezra Miller over Henry Cavill, and it does not go well

Whether it be the ruckus around Ezra Miller's behavior, the firing of Henry Cavill as Superman, or rumors of a Wonder Woman recast for future installments, the DC Universe has been the center of attention for quite some time now, albeit not for the right reasons.

Some are not quite happy with the overall situation DC has put themselves into. With Cavill gone and the studio relying on Ezra Miller's Flash for any upcoming projects, creative decisions made by studio executives have sparked much anger among fans of late.

While this is one angle to the story, let us analyze what the move means for the future of DCEU.

Ezra Miller as The Flash: Is the actor going to be the face of DC?

Ezra Miller as The Flash in a promotional picture for Justice League (Image Credits: DC)

Ever since the dawn of DC Comics, Superman has been the face of it. After all, Clark was the first superhero created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster, and Wayne Boring, in 1938, two years before the creation of the speedster, The Flash. With this logic, many would argue that Superman deserves to be the face of DC Comics, along with the DC Universe.

However, the creators at DC seem to have some other things in mind when it comes to the future of the studio's live-action movies.

The question of whether or not DC executives are planning for Ezra Miller's The Flash to be the face of DCU (even for a short period, to reboot the DC Universe) will only be answered in due time. Since we're only a week into 2023, and the movie is scheduled for a June release, nothing concrete can be said about this as of now.

Can Ezra Miller's The Flash connect Snyder's DCU to upcoming DC movies, or is it too late now?

Left: Ezra Miller as Flash | Right: Henry Cavill as Superman (Image Credits: IMDb)

DC fans know the struggle a standalone Flash movie has gone through. After years in developmental limbo, the project is finally set to be released soon. Even before the movie's release, the responsibility to weave together Snyder's DC Universe to any upcoming projects in 2023 is no small task for The Flash.

In the upcoming movie, Ezra Miller will play the speedster and will be exploring the DC multiverse in Flashpoint. The movie aims to bring about many changes to the currently established reality in DCU.

That being said, The Flash, starring Miller, began production even before Gunn took over DCU. There's no information on whether or not this has changed anything about the movie's plot. What we know is that both Cavill and Gadot's cameos have been cut out of the movie.

The Flash is expected to loosely adapt 2011's Flashpoint comic. At this moment, it's all guesswork. However, what we believe is that Gunn might be working to lay DCU's foundation with the ending of The Flash.

Dopeohonas 🐦 @XtianGilla What a lot of people don't understand is that The Flash movie that's coming out is the only movie that could work in any timeline because it's flashpoint. I know this because I am a nerd lol. What a lot of people don't understand is that The Flash movie that's coming out is the only movie that could work in any timeline because it's flashpoint. I know this because I am a nerd lol.

The movie could very well allow creators to begin the plot - which originates from the current DCEU timeline - and end it in a new one, paving the way for Gunn's DCU to take shape.

This might be why DC executives have chosen Ezra Miller over Cavill, as per fan speculation.

However, the move has not gone down well with many who are angry that DC is moving forward with Miller, who has been embroiled in many controversies and accusations, as opposed to the much-loved Cavill.

Whatever the reason may be, a hope for a refreshed DC Universe is something one can look forward to with 2023's The Flash.

