DC Comics: The Joker is pregnant and his child comes out in ways nobody imagined

The Joker is one of DC’s most interesting characters. Two great portrayals of Joker led two brilliant films into the billion-dollar club, but what’s happening with him in the comics is even more interesting. It’s not business as usual, as all comic readers have been surprised by the reveal of Joker’s pregnancy!

The Joker, a male, is expecting a kid in the latest issue of Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing, and you won’t believe who the father is.

The mystery behind the Joker’s pregnancy

Art by Francesco Francavilla. (Image via DC)

Written by Matthew Rosenberg and featuring the artwork of Francesco Francavilla, Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #4 shows a confrontation between Zatanna and the Joker. Zatanna ends up ruing Joker’s plan to steal Gotham’s water supply and even casts a crazy spell on the Clown Prince of Gotham.

Sickened by the Joker’s flirtations, Zatanna casts her signature spell on him backward – “On eno esle lliw reve evah ruoy ybab!” Inverting the spell, you’d get – “No one else will ever have your baby!” So guess what? The Joker ended up getting pregnant himself.

A still from the comic (Image via DC)

As he wakes up the following morning, he suddenly realizes he is nine months pregnant. For those wondering where he’d deliver the baby from, don’t worry. It’s weird, but not as weird as you think. Ready to pop, the Joker just pukes a blob of sentient mud, which morphs into a baby Joker very quickly.

Just imagine the reaction of Zatanna, who is technically the mother (or perhaps the father of Joker’s child). Batman and Harley’s reactions will also be worth noting. It’ll be interesting to see what the little Joker doppelganger has to offer to the rest of the story in future issues.

DC has come up with several bizarre stories in the past, but this has to be one of the weirdest yet most interesting events so far. However, this isn’t the first time the Joker has become a father. It happened once in the Injustice: Gods Among Us storyline, and Harley Quinn even became a mommy of twins in the Batman: White Knight universe.

Will Joker become a father in the movies?

Lady Gaga (Left) and Joaquin Phoenix as Joker (Image via DC)

David Ayer’s Suicide Squad teased an imaginative future of Joker and Harley, where they had a happy family with children involved, but that has become an afterthought now. However, we could see baby Jokers in Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker franchise.

After all, Joker: Folie à Deux is bringing Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. So once she marries Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, we could certainly end up seeing one or two Joker babies in Joker 3. This will be something new that has never been attempted on the big screen. But if Joker 2 ends up being a success, then there’s no stopping the threequel.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to release on October 4, 2024, and the fifth issue of Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing will be released on February 7, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes