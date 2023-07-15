DC's Superman Legacy: Barry star Anthony Carrigan confirmed to play Metamorpho

The news is out that actor Anthony Carrigan has been finalized for the role of Metamorpho in Superman Legacy. The actor is famous for his role in all four seasons of Barry, for which he received three Emmy nominations. Fans are thrilled to know that Metamorpho, the moniker for Rex Mason, is playing a pivotal role in the upcoming DC movie.

While Clark Kent and Lois Lane were the first two characters to be cast, the cast for Metamorpho may be a surprising choice for fans. While Carrigan has been part of the DC world for long, this is his first presence on the big screen. On the small screen, he was seen as the villain Zsasz against Batman in Gotham and as Kyle Nimbus in a few episodes of The Flash.

Anthony Carrigan and other actors finalized for Superman Legacy

As mentioned above, Anthony Carrigan is set to play Rex Mason AKA Metamorpho in the eagerly awaited new movie on the Kryptonian superhero. David Corenswet is confirmed to play Superman and Rachel Brosnahan is going to play Lois Lane, the two lead roles.

Important characters like Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific have been cast as well, with Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegim confirmed for the roles, respectively. Edi is famous for his role in Twilight, while Isabela is famed for Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

James Gunn’s longtime friend Nathan Fillion has been roped in to portray Guy Gardner, the Green Lantern. However, casting for Lex Luthor, Jor-El, Jonathan Kent, Jimmy Olsen and other characters from The Authority are yet to be announced for Superman Legacy.

Superman Updates @Supesupdates Anthony Carrigan has joined the cast of Superman Legacy as Metamorpho

James Gunn shared the news about casting Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho in Superman Legacy via his Twitter and Threads accounts. He also expressed excitement at the opportunity to work with the talented actor. Showrunner Gunn is the writer and director of the upcoming DC movie.

Created by Ramona Fradon and Bob Haney, Metamorpho is a DC superhero who possesses the power to shapeshift. He uses the elements in the human body to take up different forms, but is invulnerable in his inert form.

Metamorpho was born when adventurer Rex Mason was exposed to radiation while on a mission to Egypt. This changed his molecular structure and he could control as well as transform his state at will. He is the founder of The Outsiders and has been part of vital organisations like Doom Patrol, Justice League, Justice League Europe and Justice League Task Force.

What is Superman Legacy all about?

The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 @BlackMajikMan90 Superman Legacy is a Superman story so stop looking for attention by pretending that it’s not.

Superman Legacy aims to position itself as the reboot of DCEU, as Gunn and Peter Safran have envisioned. Safran is the co-Chairman and CEO of DC Studios and is the producer for the movie. The movie is not another origin story for the Kryptonian hero as Gunn has stated many times that he thinks the superhero genre is too formulaic.

Superman Legacy is supposed to re-establish and reinvent the superhero characters and their world in the DC universe starting with the flying alien hero. The plot is going to focus on the balance of his alien origins and his human values.

Superman Legacy is set to hit theatres tentatively on July 11, 2025.