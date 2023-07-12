Who does Nathan Fillion play in Superman: Legacy?

Canadian-American actor Nathan Fillion will play a prominent role in the upcoming DC superhero film Superman: Legacy. Directed by James Gunn, the film is scheduled to release in the year 2025. This is not the first time Fillion has collaborated with Gunn. They have joined hands for Slither, The Suicide Squad, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before.

Nathan Fillion will play the role of a Green Lantern Corps member called Guy Gardner. In addition to Fillion, the film will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and several others.

Who is Guy Gardner? Nathan Fillion's Superman: Legacy role explored

Several characters appear as Green Lantern in DC comic books. One of them is a man called Guy Gardner, the character Nathan Fillion will play.

This character was created by John Broome and Gil Kane. Gardner is one of the most important names in the Green Lantern Corps (an intergalactic group that keeps peace and order in the universe). He was the second person from Earth to be chosen for the work.

At one point he was even called Warrior and he worked with Justice League International. There were monumental changes done to the character in the 1980s by Steve Englehart and Joe Staton. They turned the character from an unserious person to a macho American muscleman.

Englehart recalled,

"When I took over [Green Lantern] John Stewart was the GL, but everybody expected Hal Jordan to come back and relegate John to backup duty once again. I decided that John deserved better, so I asked myself, 'Why can't there be two GLs?' And that led to, 'Why can't there be more than two?'"

He further stated,

"That eventually led to the GL Corps, but along the way, I decided to resurrect the lost GL, Guy Gardner, who had been terminally bland and then brain-damaged—a completely useless character, as things stood."

Guy Gardner has a number of impressive abilities like flying, creating a force field, translating all languages, etc.

In a recent interview with Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, James Gunn revealed a few details about the cast of Superman: Legacy. Fans are already aware that Henry Cavill will not reprise his role as Superman.

Gunn said,

"There’s things in there that are completely false, but I can’t go out there and say, ‘Oh, this isn’t true, and this isn’t true’ without going through everything. And by the way, it’s not the audience’s — at this point, I don’t think it’s the business of anyone who is screen-testing for a role. That is a very private thing."

He ended his statement by saying,

"There’s a lot of nonsense that comes out of it, and that’s difficult because there’s people out there that are supposedly testing that aren’t, and that must be difficult for them as people. And there’s other people that might be testing… and I think it’s a private thing between me and them."

Nathan Fillion is best known for his roles in projects like Firefly, Serenity, Castle, The Rookie, Two Guys and a Girl, etc. He is currently 52 and was granted U.S. citizenship in 1997.

Nathan Fillion was also nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series.

