Disney's The Little Mermaid 2023 makes waves with record-breaking runtime

With a record-shattering runtime, Disney's much-anticipated live-action remake of The Little Mermaid makes a splash on the big screen today! In a spectacular convergence of nostalgia and innovation, this latest venture in Disney's live-action adaptations portfolio breathes new life into the beloved tale of the Little Mermaid, with Halle Bailey at the helm.

This cinematic spectacle weaves the captivating narrative of the 1989 animated film with a fresh, modern touch. The iconic score, the lifeblood of the original, sees intriguing transformations, with classics like Kiss the Girl undergoing lyric revisions to resonate with contemporary audiences.

Garnering warm acclaim from the critics, the reboot has secured an impressive 72% and an 85% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, marking a triumphant welcome for Ariel's return to the silver screen.

How long is Disney's The Little Mermaid's runtime?

Disney's The Little Mermaid sets a new record with an epic runtime of over 2 hours (Image via Disney)

Disney's The Little Mermaid 2023 makes waves with an unprecedented runtime of 135 minutes (two hours and 15 minutes), inching past the previous record-holder, 2021's Cruella, by a single minute. This significant extension is a considerable expansion from the brisk 83-minute duration of the 1989 animated original.

Despite Cruella not being a classic animated remake, it anchors itself on the list due to its adapted roots. The list of Disney's live-action adaptations, along with their runtimes, comprises:

The Jungle Book (2016) - 1 hour and 46 minutes

Beauty and the Beast (2017) - 2 hours and 9 minutes

Dumbo (2019) - 1 hour and 52 minutes

Aladdin (2019) - 2 hours and 8 minutes

The Lion King (2019) - 1 hour and 58 minutes

Mulan (2020) - 1 hour and 55 minutes

Cruella (2021) - 2 hours and 14 minutes

Pinocchio (2022) - 1 hour and 45 minutes

While 2 hours and 15 minutes might appear daunting, especially when juxtaposed with the original animation's runtime, it is seemingly the emerging norm for Disney's live-action reboots. Apart from Pinocchio, a film tailored for streaming on Disney+, all other Disney live-action renditions have hovered around the two-hour benchmark.

What captures attention is how the live-action movie will utilize its expanded timeframe, nearly an hour longer than its 1989 precursor. The buzz suggests an enriched narrative of Ariel's journey, encompassing a new musical number. Increased screen time for Halle Bailey's Ariel also implies an expanded role for the rest of the stellar cast.

The extended runtime further opens the gateway for introducing two original songs by Lin Manuel Miranda and acclaimed composer Alan Menken, explaining the augmented length of this live-action remake.

As The Little Mermaid takes center stage in theaters starting May 26, 2023, audiences will surely be immersed in an extended, enchanting underwater adventure.

