Does Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire have a post-credit scene? Explained

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hit theaters on March 22, 2024, and teased audiences with a cryptic post-credit scene, featuring the return of Mini-Pufts from Ghostbusters: Afterlife. This has raised fans' excitement as the post-credit scene sets the stage for a potential sequel.

The supernatural comedy franchise has been entertaining the world since the first Ghostbusters film was released in 1984. The latest venture brings back the original cast of Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Dan Aykroyd, along with their buddy Egon Spengler's family. Once again, the paranormal investigation team must save the world from an ancient evil, Garraka. However, this time the Spenglers must bear most of the burden.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire's post-credit scene explored

The main antagonist of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is Garraka, a horned creature that possesses special powers such as freezing people and objects, and controlling other ghosts. This creature's mission is to take over Earth.

After the showdown with Garraka in the movie's climax, everything goes back to normal. But, in the world of the Spenglers, things are not going to settle that easily.

In the post-credit scene, a truck driver steps out of his vehicle to get some gas, only to find the vehicle rolling away. Then, viewers get to see Mini-Pufts, some tiny marshmallow beings hijacking the vehicle. This has laid the foundation for a sequel set around our heroes fighting Mini-Pufts, just like the original film.

What is the plot of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire picks up from the events of the last film. The Spenglers have moved out of Egon's 'Dirt Farm' and are now active in New York City. Though Gozer is sealed, other ghosts are drifting around New York City and it is upon the Spenglers and Gooberman to bust them.

They drive around in the Ectamobile, shoot their proton packs, and capture the ghosts, but not without a substantial amount of property damage. Walter Peck fulfills his decades old desire to shut them down. However, when an ancient evil called Garraka is unleashed, the new and old Ghostbusters come together for an epic showdown.

What happens at the end of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

As Garraka is freed from the brass orb, it tries to raise an army of the undead. Phoebe Spengler and the Spengler family, with the aid of Venkman, Ray, Winston, and the firemaster Nadeem capture the ghost and put an end to his plan. However, ghostbusting is far from over.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has introduced a new high-tech lab for supernatural creatures, old artifacts containing ghosts, and good spirits such as Phoebe's friend, Melody. In addition, the Mini-Puft marshmallow bandits shown in the post-credit scene have set the tone for a sequel. The story can go anywhere from here, as all kinds of spooky ghosts are waiting to confront the heroes.