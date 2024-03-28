Every Ghostbusters movie ranked in chronological order

Professional paranormal investigation and elimination agency are back in the theatres with the fifth film, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Three parapsychologists get fired from their university and start a private paranormal investigation and elimination agency. This bizarre concept eventually culminated in the first movie released in 1984.

Contrary to popular belief of the 80s, Ghostbusters instantly became a pop culture phenomenon, got critical acclaim, and commercial success.

This pop culture phenomenon was followed by a second film with mixed reactions. 27 years later, the series got a reboot with a 2016 female stars-led movie. Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has been the latest two installments, restoring the original timeline.

Ghostbusters movies in order you should watch them

1) Ghostbusters (1984, Prime Video)

Released in 1984, Ghostbusters follows three parapsychologists Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, and Egon Spengler who start a paranormal investigation and ghost-catching business in New York City.

When there is a surge in paranormal activities in the city, the three ghostbusters, along with the fourth friend Winston Zeddemore, fight the enemy and become local heroes.

The blend of humor, action, and eccentric characters resonated with the audience and made the film a cultural phenomenon. The costumes of the heroes, their proton packs, and the Ectamobile intrigued young audiences, and ever since became a part of cosplay culture.

Starring Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Rick Moranois, and Sigourney Weaver, Ghostbusters is often considered among the most influential films ever made.

2) Ghostbusters II (1989, Apple TV, Netflix)

It has been five years since the Ghostbusters saved New York City. But, now they are in financial trouble as they face a legal battle against the charge of destruction of property.

However, when strange occurrences begin to plague the city, the ghost-fighting heroes must come back to confront the supernatural threat.

Ghostbusters II received mixed response upon its release, mostly due to comparison with its brilliant predecessor. The film still manages to deliver some thrilling moments and genuine laughs.

A third part of the series with the same cast went under planning and production many times, but the idea was finally shelved after actor Harold Ramis' death.

3) Ghostbusters (2016, Apple TV)

The classic film series got a reboot in the form of a 2016 Ghostbuster movie. The film was directed by Paul Feig and featured an all-female team of Ghostbusters with Chris Hemsworth as the male assistant.

Armed with proton packs and their scientific expertise, Erin Gilbert, Abby Yates, Jillian Holtzman, and Patty Tolan must save the city against supernatural threats, while facing opposition from authorities.

The film faced some controversies before and upon release, but eventually delivered a fun time in the theatres with its talented cast of comedic actors.

The film stars Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Chris Hemsworth.

4) Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021, Apple TV, Netflix)

Directed by Jason Reitman, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the continuation of the original storyline. A single mother and her two children inherit their grandpa's property, which includes the mysterious ghost-catching technology.

They must save the world from supernatural threats with their school teacher, Mr. Grooberson.

Ghostbuster: Afterlife stars Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, and Carrie Coon. The film pays tribute to the original films and blends a fresh storyline with nostalgic elements.

5) Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024, In Cinemas)

The newest edition in the franchise, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire released in theatres on March 22, 2024. The original ghost-fighting heroes join hands with the new team to protect the world, when an ancient evil is unleashed.

The film has received mostly positive reviews, and made over $61 million worldwide on the day of its release.

The Ghostbuster franchise, filled with compelling stories, interesting characters, great visuals, and comedic moments, can be the perfect weekend binge with friends and family.