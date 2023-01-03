Dwayne Johnson may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a fan thinks he just proved it

Dwayne Johnson was speculated to join the DC Extended Universe for a long time. The star was teased to play Black Adam as far back as 2008. While he finally got his wish in the form of a standalone film in 2022, the timing just wasn't right.

Black Adam was released right before James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios took over. After the duo took to the throne, they decided to go in a different direction creatively. While Henry Cavill's run as Superman and Wonder Woman 3 already stand canceled, Black Adam 2 is also not going to happen.

This leaves a few options for Dwayne Johnson. One is to jump ship to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige even talked about Dwayne Johnson being one of his favorite actors in an interview from a decade ago. It might be high time to consider that Johnson is headed for the MCU.

Dwayne Johnson fuels rumors of an MCU debut after Stan Lee tribute post

Fan accuses Dwayne Johnson of trying to jump ship

The Rock took to social media to express his immense gratitude to Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee. In the tribute post, Dwayne Johnson talked about the support Stan Lee always maintained for him after he entered the world of Hollywood.

Stan Lee's 100th birth anniversary was also an opportunity for him to thank the giant for all the advice he'd imparted throughout his career.

:Happy Heavenly Birthday to an old friend and mentor @TheRealStanLee. As I broke into Hollywood many years ago, he was always so supportive and encouraging which blew me away. His kindness really moved me. Years later I got to say thank you. Stan would’ve been 100 today."

While this was amply wholesome, fans think this is the latest attempt in The Rock's strategy to leave the bitter experience of seeing Black Adam 2 getting canceled and explore opportunities in the MCU.

Wayne Chung @ichiro17 @TheRock @TheRealStanLee Rock gets kicked out of DC and is now trying to jump on to Marvel @TheRock @TheRealStanLee Rock gets kicked out of DC and is now trying to jump on to Marvel

GiantFreakinRobot already reported that Johnson is in advanced talks with Marvel Studios over a potential role in the MCU. If that comes to pass, Dwayne Johnson can rest assured of a prominent role in the superhero franchise.

Fans take to Twitter to suggest roles for The Rock in the MCU

Johnson's potential MCU debut presents many new opportunities. There are many hard hitters in the MCU, and if The Rock has proven anything throughout his long and illustrious acting career, it's that he has no problem playing strong and overpowered characters.

The most prominent role that fans suggest for Dwayne Johnson is that of Gladiator. One of the fans suggests that the actor be cast as Gladiator in the MCU. With Phase 6 focusing on incursions and grand multi-versal threats, it won't be hard to imagine an unrealistically strong character like Gladiator making his MCU debut.

Gladiator is a Stornian warrior who first made his debut in The X-Men Issue #107 in 1977. Imbued with superhuman strength, speed, physiology, and the ability to exist in a vacuum without any perturbation, Gladiator has equaled in hand-to-hand combat with the likes of Hyperion, and his strength is likened to that of The Hulk.

Another suggestion for The Rock was Wonder Man. While this certainly is an interesting idea, it would not be possible. HBO's Watchmen and The Matrix 4 actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is slated to play the character in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name.

Marcel Dupree @Marcel_Dupree Lets get this trending. The Rock needs to be all up in the MCU. Give them that franchise viagra he gave to DC Lets get this trending. The Rock needs to be all up in the MCU. Give them that franchise viagra he gave to DC https://t.co/7RuYBnjeCO

If there's a possibility of using the variant angle for the character in Avengers: Secret Wars, then perhaps there is still hope for the star yet.

Last but certainly not least, another fan joked that Dwayne Johnson should play The Thing, a character entirely made out of rocks!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe runs on strict schedules. If the actor is cast in a fresh role now, his MCU debut will be at least three years away since the project will take sufficient time to jump through production hoops.

Whatever the case may be, we cannot wait to see Dwayne Johnson disrupt the MCU with his debut.

