"Either one is honestly so believable"— Fans react to Logan Paul's Quasar pick, but not how he hoped

When it comes to obscure Marvel Comics characters, Quasar is a name that comes to mind. First appearing in Captain America #217 in October 1977 as Marvel Boy, the character is a relatively unknown superhero in the Marvel Comics universe and is only known to hardcore die-hard fans of the company. However, one social media personality surely did cause a stir by mentioning him.

In February 2016, Logan Paul posted on X that Quasar was a superhero that he wanted to play and that Marvel Studios should start writing a movie for him. While at the time the tweet did draw many reactions as fans were confused to see how Logan even knew about Quasar, the tweet has resurfaced now, and many fans have the same reaction as well.

In a thread posted on Reddit with a screenshot of the original tweet, fans are debating exactly how Logan Paul knew about a character as obscure as Quasar. Many theorized that the social media personality simply just googled the character and found the resemblance uncanny, or his PR team may have been looking at a character that he could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Either his PR team has been looking for someone he could play in Marvel, or he literally googled 'what comic book character does Logan Paul look like?' Either one is honestly so believable," said one Reddit user.

"Because he has a full team of people who said 'you look like quasar let’s do some viral marketing to see if marvel will offer you a role'," said another fan.

"He probably just googled which character does he look like," said another fan.

However, many other reactions from fans also pretty much made it clear that they don't want to see him play the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, given how controversial he has been in the past.

"I think they should audition him, give him the role, offer to let him stream signing the contract, then on the day it's a piece of paper that says 'you are not an actor,'" said another fan.

"Nah he's not a good fit for the mcu. Definitely someone better for the role out there," said another fan.

"This kinda feels like the great value version of The Rock wanting to play Black Adam," joked one fan.

"I do not want to see any youtubers in the mcu especially logan paul," said another fan.

Who is Quasar in Marvel Comics?

Quasar in the comics was created by Don Glut, Roy Thomas, and John Buscema. His real name is Wendell Vaughn. Earlier in his life, he served in the U.S. Army and was eventually promoted to be a lieutenant, which later led him to join the S.H.I.E.L.D. Academy as well. While he graduated from the academy with flying colors, he wasn't made a field agent because he lacked a killer instinct.

His first heroic act would come when he would stop A.I.M. agents from stealing Quantum Bands from a Stark International Project, and adopting their powers, he would become Quasar. The bands themselves let him manipulate energy—something like Ms. Marvel's new powers.

