Emilia Clarke says that fans do not need to see other Marvel projects to understand Secret Invasion

Emilia Clarke, who is set to make her MCU debut as G'iah in Secret Invasion, has recently revealed in an interview with Empire Magazine how the show ties into the MCU. She also addressed how major movie franchises like it can get very confusing if the stories of each project have to connect with one another.

Clarke has talked about her role in the upcoming show multiple times and has expressed excitement about being a part of it. She even expressed star-stuckness when she shared the series' first official trailer on her Instagram with the following caption:

"Jeeeze Louise, Marvel let me into their world…Their world that includes SAMUEL L FREAKING JACKSON! OLIVIA COLEMAN! BEN MENDELSOHN! Can’t believe they let me and my star struckness near this much talent, I also can’t believe I managed to get words out without dissolving into a fangurl. But here we are, and I really think you’re gonna like it.. I sure do"

Emilia Clarke has since then promoted the upcoming series multiple times on her Instagram account. In an interview with Collider, she stated that her experience has been "fabulous" and compared working with Marvel to unlocking a Rubik's cube.

Emilia Clarke claims that Secret Invasion is not tied to any other MCU project

Emilia Clarke in Secret Invasion (Image via Marvel)

She said that the upcoming show does not suffer from the problem of having to tie into any other project in the MCU and is very standalone in nature. She also promised that fans do not need to see any other project to understand the show.

"It's definitely a show for the fans, but it's also a show that my mum, who doesn't watch Marvel, will watch and get, do you know what I mean?

She also revealed that movie franchises like the MCU could become convoluted if each project in the franchise has to narratively connect with one another.

"You can get into dangerous territory sometimes with this sort of genre where if you haven't watched all 17 other films or shows, you're not going to get it. This isn't that at all."

Clarke's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Currently, Emilia Clarke's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe beyond Secret Invasion is uncertain. The Game of Thrones star has, however, stated in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she is down for more MCU appearances following Secret Invasion, even admitting that she is lucky to be a part of the franchise.

"I mean, I should be so lucky is what I’ll say to that. Everyone I know and everyone I’ve spoken to who is a part of the Marvel universe — and actors talk! Everyone has only the highest praise to offer. There’s a reason why actors stay in it. They’re so loved because they’re having loads of fun. So I’m down for that. Sure!"

Thus, even though Emilia Clarke is uncertain about her future in the MCU, as per her aforementioned statement, fans of the actress can count her in for more appearances in the franchise.

Fans of Emilia Clarke can catch her next in Secret Invasion, which premieres on June 21st on Disney+. Clarke co-stars in Secret Invasion alongside Samuel L. Jackson, who headlines the series as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, Cobie Smulders, and Don Cheadle.

Outside of the MCU, Clarke will next appear in McCarthy, where she will play Jean Kerr, the wife of Joseph McCarthy, and An Ideal Wife, directed by Sophie Hyde.

