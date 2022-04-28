Exploring 7 villains who should appear in The Batman 2 as sequel is greenlit by WB

The Batman 2 has officially been announced by WB, and fans couldn't be more excited about it. Taking to the stage at CinemaCon, director Matt Reeves revealed that a sequel is in development and that he has already begun writing the script. He also confirmed that the entire team from the first movie would be returning.

The Batman became a massive success for Warner Bros., so the announcement for The Batman 2 was a no-brainer. Not only that, but the movie received critical acclaim as well, with many calling this the definitive version of the Caped Crusader. With that being said, while we definitely loved Paul Dano's take on the Riddler, we would love to explore more villains.

While the Joker was teased at the end of the movie, it wouldn't necessarily mean that the Clown Prince of Crime would be the villain of The Batman 2, something Matt Reeves has stated as well. So let's explore seven villains that would be perfect for the sequel.

From Clayface to Mr Freeze, seven villains we would like to see in The Batman 2

7) Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy (Image via WB Games)

Poison Ivy would definitely make for a great villain. After a freak experiment, Dr. Pamela Isley, a botanist in Gotham, turns into the femme-fatale Poison Ivy. Her powers include getting plants to do anything that she wants them to do. With her being extremely seductive as well, she can mind control humans with just a touch, and she has an extremely deadly kiss.

With Pattinson playing Batman, the inclusion of Ivy can make for some great romance and even bring a good love triangle with Catwoman. In general, Ivy would be a fun character to explore.

6) Professor Pyg

Professor Pyg (Image via DC Comics)

If The Batman 2 takes more of a horror approach, then Professor Pyg would be the perfect candidate. Being one of Batman's most disturbing villains, Pyg will give you the creeps. With no alter ego really attached to him, Pyg captures his victims and turns them into genetic freaks that only he can mind control.

He would be an outstanding candidate for Batman to go after, considering how great this Batman is at being a detective. While we already had a murder mystery, revisiting one more wouldn't be an issue.

5) Calendar Man

Calendar Man (Image via DC Comics)

Calendar Man is a really fascinating character. Julian Gregory Day is someone who is obsessed with dates. Whenever he commits a crime, he makes sure that it will be in theme with some event on that particular day. Being really strange in his personality, Calendar Man can get that weird and creepy feeling to The Batman 2.

4) Hugo Strange

Hugo Strange (Image via WB Games)

What would happen if Batman's secret identity was known by one of his greatest foes? Hugo Strange is the answer to your question. Talking about villains that psychologically challenge Batman, Strange is one that would definitely pop up as the biggest candidate.

A criminal mastermind who will do anything to manipulate those above him in power, Strange is the one with the tools necessary to defeat Batman.

3) Clayface

Clayface (Image via DC Comics)

If Reeves really wants to delve into the more monstrous Batman villains, then Clayface would be the perfect character for that. Basil Karlo turned into a clay-like monster after a freak accident, allowing him to shapeshift into anyone and pose as them.

This could create some really great fight scenes and would be a fantastic foil for Bruce Wayne himself.

2) The Court of Owls

The Court of Owls (Image via DC Comics)

Scott Snyder's The New 52 creation has been modern Batman media's most lauded original work yet. An entirely underground group targeting Gotham's most important citizens, the Court of Owls operates in the shadows and uses genetically modified Talons to do their dirty work.

With Wayne already exposed to being somewhat corrupt, the group would be a great introduction to the franchise in The Batman 2. Not to mention just how psychologically challenging the Owls can get.

1) Mr Freeze

Mr Freeze (Image via DC Comics)

No Batman villain is as sympathetic as Mr Freeze. The story of Dr. Victor Fries is an emotional one as he takes on the villainous persona after an accident and does whatever it takes to keep his wife alive. Fixed with a freezing gun and grief-stricken by love, he would make the perfect candidate for The Batman 2.

BLURAYANGEL 🦇 @blurayangel RETWEET this if you want Mr. Freeze to be the villain for The Batman 2 🥶 RETWEET this if you want Mr. Freeze to be the villain for The Batman 2 🥶 https://t.co/tBBApb7KZD

Mr Freeze has also been a major request by fans to be added to The Batman 2. With Matt Reeves' writing, he can definitely turn this villain into a great sympathetic one.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi