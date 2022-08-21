Fans pay tribute to renowned X-Men comics artist Tom Palmer following his death at 81

Famed X-Men inker Tom Palmer has died at the age of 81. The man who was one of the most famous inkers in the comic book industry is no more, and comic enthusiasts and fans are mourning the life of this great man. With another huge comic book icon dying in the course of the past few months, this is very much a sad day for the industry as a whole.
Tom Palmer had worked on some of the most iconic titles to grace the industry. Paired with iconic writers and artists like Neal Adams, Palmer brought life to their works with colors that were downright amazing. No one did it like Palmer, and it showed. He was the best at what he did.
So, let us celebrate the iconic life of the legendary inker by looking back at his career and seeing what he had accomplished.
Who was Tom Palmer? Remembering the comic book legend
When it comes to inkers in the comic book industry, not many artists' names come to mind. However, Tom Palmer was a special man in that regard. His inking is regarded by many to be out of this world, and his work in the comic book sphere has consistently proved that.
Palmer started out in the 1960s with penciling, but soon turned his stride towards inking. The artist's first job was that of inking a Doctor Strange comic. However, believing that his work wasn't up to par, he doubted himself for quite a while.
He later went back to ink another issue, but someone at Marvel told him that they were bringing another person to ink it. As an obligation, he was still asked if he would have liked to ink the comic, to which Palmer had responded with a "sure." This incident gave birth to his matra of replying to everyone in the same way. Recalling the events, Palmer later said this:
"I walk in the door and pencil [an] issue of Doctor Strange - first job I ever penciled. At the time, I thought I did a good job, but really it was a stinker. It wasn't up to par. I went back two weeks later to get the next issue, and they said, 'No, we're getting someone else to pencil it; would you like to ink it?' I said 'Sure!'"
He continued, saying:
"I'd never inked anything before! But to this day, if someone asks, 'Can you handle this new assignment?' I'll say 'Sure!' I may not know how to tackle that specific assignment today, but by tomorrow or next week I will"
This started Palmer's job at Marvel comics where he went on to ink comics of some huge legacy characters like Daredevil, Avengers, and more. To date, though, the artist is still best known for working on the X-Men comics. Palmer's work was, and continues to be, wonderfully accepted by fans, and he is held in high regard by them.
Fans remember Tom Palmer and his work
With Tom Palmer's passing, a huge lacuna has been created in the comic book industry. Fans clearly loved the icon and admired his work. This is evident as social media is flooded with posts remembering this Marvel legend.
Here are some of the best posts we could find honoring Tom Palmer and his incredible work:
Tom Palmer will be sorely missed. Here's to wishing his family well and honoring this iconic personality.