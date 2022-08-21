Fans pay tribute to renowned X-Men comics artist Tom Palmer following his death at 81

Famed X-Men inker Tom Palmer has died at the age of 81. The man who was one of the most famous inkers in the comic book industry is no more, and comic enthusiasts and fans are mourning the life of this great man. With another huge comic book icon dying in the course of the past few months, this is very much a sad day for the industry as a whole.

Tom Palmer had worked on some of the most iconic titles to grace the industry. Paired with iconic writers and artists like Neal Adams, Palmer brought life to their works with colors that were downright amazing. No one did it like Palmer, and it showed. He was the best at what he did.

So, let us celebrate the iconic life of the legendary inker by looking back at his career and seeing what he had accomplished.

Who was Tom Palmer? Remembering the comic book legend

Marvel Entertainment @Marvel Marvel is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of celebrated comic artist Tom Palmer. Tom was a talented inker who worked on iconic stories including the Avengers and Tomb of Dracula. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans. Marvel is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of celebrated comic artist Tom Palmer. Tom was a talented inker who worked on iconic stories including the Avengers and Tomb of Dracula. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans. https://t.co/UuzZQjPJoF

When it comes to inkers in the comic book industry, not many artists' names come to mind. However, Tom Palmer was a special man in that regard. His inking is regarded by many to be out of this world, and his work in the comic book sphere has consistently proved that.

Palmer started out in the 1960s with penciling, but soon turned his stride towards inking. The artist's first job was that of inking a Doctor Strange comic. However, believing that his work wasn't up to par, he doubted himself for quite a while.

CopperAgeGold @CopperAgeGold

#RIPTomPalmer #TomPalmer We have just learned that legendary comic book artist Tom Palmer has passed away. Tom was known as one of the best inkers to ever work in the comic book industry. We send our condolences to his family and friends. We have just learned that legendary comic book artist Tom Palmer has passed away. Tom was known as one of the best inkers to ever work in the comic book industry. We send our condolences to his family and friends.#RIPTomPalmer #TomPalmer https://t.co/oLHtOsn6p1

He later went back to ink another issue, but someone at Marvel told him that they were bringing another person to ink it. As an obligation, he was still asked if he would have liked to ink the comic, to which Palmer had responded with a "sure." This incident gave birth to his matra of replying to everyone in the same way. Recalling the events, Palmer later said this:

"I walk in the door and pencil [an] issue of Doctor Strange - first job I ever penciled. At the time, I thought I did a good job, but really it was a stinker. It wasn't up to par. I went back two weeks later to get the next issue, and they said, 'No, we're getting someone else to pencil it; would you like to ink it?' I said 'Sure!'"

He continued, saying:

"I'd never inked anything before! But to this day, if someone asks, 'Can you handle this new assignment?' I'll say 'Sure!' I may not know how to tackle that specific assignment today, but by tomorrow or next week I will"

This started Palmer's job at Marvel comics where he went on to ink comics of some huge legacy characters like Daredevil, Avengers, and more. To date, though, the artist is still best known for working on the X-Men comics. Palmer's work was, and continues to be, wonderfully accepted by fans, and he is held in high regard by them.

Fans remember Tom Palmer and his work

With Tom Palmer's passing, a huge lacuna has been created in the comic book industry. Fans clearly loved the icon and admired his work. This is evident as social media is flooded with posts remembering this Marvel legend.

Here are some of the best posts we could find honoring Tom Palmer and his incredible work:

Walter Simonson @WalterSimonson Tom Palmer has taken off, flying beyond that galaxy far, far away. Thanks for the work, the professionalism, the care, the pride of craft, all the other attributes that made you tops in the field, and especially, thanks for the friendship. We love you, Tom. Godspeed, pal. Tom Palmer has taken off, flying beyond that galaxy far, far away. Thanks for the work, the professionalism, the care, the pride of craft, all the other attributes that made you tops in the field, and especially, thanks for the friendship. We love you, Tom. Godspeed, pal. https://t.co/tWGKhDy2pI

I Bought That Comic 🇺🇦 🌻 @BoughtThatComic "I’ve never been bored doing artwork, sometimes frazzled when deadlines loom, and that covers work in and out of comic books, but there is a satisfaction having completed an assignment that makes it all worthwhile."



Rest in peace, Tom Palmer. "I’ve never been bored doing artwork, sometimes frazzled when deadlines loom, and that covers work in and out of comic books, but there is a satisfaction having completed an assignment that makes it all worthwhile."Rest in peace, Tom Palmer. https://t.co/UMP4sERwTL

Chris Ryall @chris_ryall And now we lost Tom Palmer, too? One of the all-time great. You never wondered if a page was finished by Tom Palmer, but he did so much more than just ink a page. Here's just one example of that--Palmer's inks, washes, and colors over Byrne pencils. R.I.P., Tom. And now we lost Tom Palmer, too? One of the all-time great. You never wondered if a page was finished by Tom Palmer, but he did so much more than just ink a page. Here's just one example of that--Palmer's inks, washes, and colors over Byrne pencils. R.I.P., Tom. https://t.co/70Wn2ydQEm

Ron Marz @ronmarz 𝓒𝓸𝓶𝓲𝓬 𝓒𝓻𝓾𝓼𝓪𝓭𝓮𝓻𝓼™ @ComicCrusaders Legendary Comic Book Inker, Tom Palmer, passes away at age 80, our condolences to the family. #RIP Legendary Comic Book Inker, Tom Palmer, passes away at age 80, our condolences to the family. #RIP https://t.co/Zwaq2FAIuu Very sad to hear of Tom Palmer's passing. Obviously a legendary inker, but even more, a lovely gentleman, one of the nicest people you could ever hope to meet. Godspeed, Tom. twitter.com/ComicCrusaders… Very sad to hear of Tom Palmer's passing. Obviously a legendary inker, but even more, a lovely gentleman, one of the nicest people you could ever hope to meet. Godspeed, Tom. twitter.com/ComicCrusaders…

Alex Segura ⚡️ SECRET IDENTITY IS OUT NOW! ⚡️ @alex_segura Sad to hear of the passing of legendary comic book artist/finisher/inker, Tom Palmer. Palmer did the near-impossible and made the artwork of legends like Neal Adams, Gene Colan, John Buscema, and more look even better than you could imagine. RIP to an all-time great. Sad to hear of the passing of legendary comic book artist/finisher/inker, Tom Palmer. Palmer did the near-impossible and made the artwork of legends like Neal Adams, Gene Colan, John Buscema, and more look even better than you could imagine. RIP to an all-time great. https://t.co/d1bAEUcW3L

Colin Smith 💙 🇺🇦 @Colin_TBTAMC Tom Palmer R.I.P. He was a fine artist in his own right, which was sometimes forgotten. The Cap painting below is entirely his. As an inker & a colourist, his work was remarkable. Everybody, & that includes the all-time greats, looked better when Palmer collaborated with them. Tom Palmer R.I.P. He was a fine artist in his own right, which was sometimes forgotten. The Cap painting below is entirely his. As an inker & a colourist, his work was remarkable. Everybody, & that includes the all-time greats, looked better when Palmer collaborated with them. https://t.co/TIA85CiIMJ

Dan Slott @DanSlott Sorry to hear of Tom Palmer's passing.

I had the honor to be the assistant editor on some of his books in the 90's. He was already a legend back then, and a total pro at his job, always delivering the highest caliber of work and always on time. And an absolute gentleman too. Sorry to hear of Tom Palmer's passing.I had the honor to be the assistant editor on some of his books in the 90's. He was already a legend back then, and a total pro at his job, always delivering the highest caliber of work and always on time. And an absolute gentleman too.

Dan Jurgens @thedanjurgens Just saw the news about Tom Palmer's passing. Very sorry to learn of it... such a stellar person and honor to work with. Always a pleasure to be inked by him. RIP, Tom. Just saw the news about Tom Palmer's passing. Very sorry to learn of it... such a stellar person and honor to work with. Always a pleasure to be inked by him. RIP, Tom.

Tom King @TomKingTK Tom Palmer, arguably comic’s greatest inker, has passed. Met him once. Fanboyed out. He was gracious and kind. On a personal note, Avengers 300, defined by Palmer’s inks, was my very first comic and is responsible for a lifetime of passion. Eternally grateful for his talent. RIP Tom Palmer, arguably comic’s greatest inker, has passed. Met him once. Fanboyed out. He was gracious and kind. On a personal note, Avengers 300, defined by Palmer’s inks, was my very first comic and is responsible for a lifetime of passion. Eternally grateful for his talent. RIP https://t.co/HrKLzrhpav

Tom Palmer will be sorely missed. Here's to wishing his family well and honoring this iconic personality.

