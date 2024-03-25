Father Gabriel returns to The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live- Everything to know about the character

Season 1 episode 5 of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live witnessed the return of Father Gabriel, one of the most interesting characters in The Walking Dead universe. Gabriel's character, portrayed by Seth Gilliam, surprised fans with his appearance in a series of flashbacks involving Pollyanna McIntosh’s Jadis in the second last episode of the show.

The flashbacks featured Jadis keeping in touch with Gabriel over the years and seeking advice and solace from him. The flashbacks also showed Jadis, in a moment of suspense, trying to pull a gun on him. This made many fans wonder about Father Gabriel's fate in The Walking Dead series, especially following the death of McIntosh.

Disclaimer: The following article comprises spoilers.

Who is Father Gabriel? A deep dive into the character who appeared in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Father Gabriel is a fictional character who appears in The Walking Dead comic book series as well as in its televised adaptations of the title. His full name is Father Gabriel Stokes and he is an Episcopal priest hailing from Georgia. He was one of the few people who was able to guard himself against the zombies when the outbreak first took place.

Gabriel's character appeared in seasons 5, 6, 7, and 8 of the title. Post that, he was not seen in any of The Walking Dead spinoffs, until 2024, in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. As mentioned, the character appeared briefly in flashbacks and was seen having conversations with Jadis.

What does the future hold for Father Gabriel's character in The Walking Dead franchise?

In the flashbacks, Father Gabriel was seen meeting with Jadis, who pulled a gun on him. However, she could not bring herself to shoot him, meaning that he is still alive.

Soon after his surprising re-entry into The Walking Dead franchise, Seth Gilliam spoke to Entertainment Weekly and was asked how he would have felt if his character were to get killed off by Jadis.

"I'm not going to lie, I would felt some kind of way. I would have been like, 'What? No monologue? No song number before I go? No showing some talents for the next job? That's it?' But I think that Father Gabriel's journey is hopefully not yet done in the universe of The Walking Dead, but if it were, then those would've been fair enough hands to go out with," he said.

Who was killed off in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 5?

Jadis, one of the most popular characters in The Walking Dead franchise was killed in episode 5 of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. She died after she was shot in the head by none other than Rick Grimes. He did this to put her out of her misery.

The next episode of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is set to air on AMC and AMC+ on March 31, 2024.