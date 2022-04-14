Flashpoint Beyond Issue 0 review: Thomas Wayne leads this messy and muddled up plot

Flashpoint Beyond brings back the Flashpoint timeline, with Geoff Johns returning to the universe he created. The sequel to Flashpoint is written by Johns, with the art illustration helmed by Eduard Risso. The colors are provided by Rob Leigh, and the comic is lettered by Dexter Soy.

The story begins with Thomas Wayne waking up and finding himself in a restored timeline, which he thought was destroyed by Barry Allen. Seeking answers, he takes it upon himself to investigate why the world has been restored and who is behind all this.

Warning: Mild spoilers are mentioned below.

Flashpoint Beyond doesn't know what it wants to be

As a DC event, Flashpoint is huge. It showcases what would happen if Barry Allen went back in time to save his mother, an event that left a lasting impression on the DC universe. In Flashpoint, Johns has done some of his best work, using his talents to expand the DC universe.

Thomas Wayne's version of Batman is a complete anti-thesis of the character, and fans love him. Though a sequel comic based on him made the most sense, Flashpoint Beyond 0 has really fumbled its execution.

Thomas Wayne makes for a good lead in a rather sloppy comic

The biggest reason why Flashpoint Beyond is entertaining is Thomas Wayne. An example of his maniacal behavior is evident when Thomas goes after Barry Allen.

Believing he can give Allen powers and fix everything, Thomas straps him and gets ready to start the procedure to give Barry his Flash powers. However, Barry has no idea what Thomas was saying, creating a moment that is genuinely disturbing, resulting in his death.

Thomas Wayne and Barry Allen (Image via DC Comics)

Geoff Johns can't help but keep referencing works of the past rather than focusing on the now

Geoff Johns has given us some great stories, but none of them can be called a standalone. He keeps on referencing stories, a plotline that gets redundant after a point.

The issue was quite noticeable with Batman: The Three Joker, and is present here as well. Hopefully, this issue gets resolved in the upcoming issues.

Batman in Flashpoint Beyond (Image via DC Comics)

Flashpoint Beyond thankfully has some good art that keeps things enjoyable

Eduard Risso's art saves the story. The character's looks have a certain charm to them. Leigh's colors also compliment the art quite well, as its colors pop extremely well in this post-apocalyptic Gotham city.

The Aquaverse 🔱 @AquamanUniverse Don't mind us, we're just reading FLASHPOINT BEYOND #0 again and again because did that just really happen?!? Don't mind us, we're just reading FLASHPOINT BEYOND #0 again and again because did that just really happen?!? https://t.co/EEJbLcRNq5

Final Verdict

The start to Flashpoint Beyond is thankfully saved by its amazing art and the almost maniacal portrayal of Thomas Wayne. The story can be better, but seeing as how this is the prologue, the story still has a chance to move in a better direction.

Edited by Saman