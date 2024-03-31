Florence Pugh announces Marvel's Thunderbolts is in production: Everything to know about the film

After being in pre-production for a really long time, Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts has begun shooting. In a video posted by Florence Pugh on her Instagram, the actress took us behind the scenes on the shoot for the film and gave us a sneak peek at what's to come from the film and even showcased director Jake Schreier working on set.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts focuses on a group of anti-heroes pulled right out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With its cast and creators, the movie has fans excited for its release.

What is Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts about?

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts will focus on a group of superheroes plucked out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to lead a mission for the government as per IMDb. As of this aticle's writing, not many details have been provided for the project.

In the comic books, the group was created by Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross who hand-picked a bunch of morally ambiguous heroes to go out and do the government's dirty work for the greater good. We can expect the film to have a similar kind of feel considering General Thunderbolt Ross will be present in it as well played by Harrison Ford.

The cast of Thunderbolts

This movie from Marvel Studios will see many familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe return to star in the movie. The main cast of the film, which will also make up the superhero group in the movie, consists of:

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes

Hanna John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost

Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent

David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Agent

Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

This group makes up the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thunderbolts. They will also be joined by Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the film. Ayo Edebiri was cast in the film too but pulled out before production began and was replaced by Geraldine Vishwanathan in an undisclosed role.

Previously, actor Steven Yeun was reportedly set to play Sentry in the film as well, but exited at the last moment too. While it was never officially confirmed that Yeun would be playing Sentry in the film, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman let it slip out during David Finch's show that Yeun had done a costume fitting for the character.

This is what he said during the interview:

"[Steven] called me, he went in for a costume fitting. I don’t think this is a spoiler, or anything that will get anybody in trouble. I don’t know, maybe, we’ll see. He told me, ‘Uh, I just came back from a costume fitting for the Sentry. I guess I only do superheroes that are yellow and blue.' He was at the costume fitting and was like ‘Aw crap, I forgot Invincible was yellow and blue!"

Currently, an actor for Sentry hasn't been cast yet in the film but it is rumored that Lewis Pullman will be taking over the role.

When does Thunderbolts release?

Thunderbolts is currently in production and being directed by Jake Schreier with the film having been penned by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo. It's scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on May 2, 2025.