Fright Krewe season 2 on Hulu: Release date, cast, plot, and more

The premiere of animated series Fright Krewe, created by Eli Roth and James Frey, is just around the corner. Fans await the release of the first two episodes of the horror action-adventure that is scheduled to air on March 29, 2024, at 12 am ET / 3:00 pm PT on Hulu and Peacock.

The second season will be released with ten episodes that follow the adventures of the five teenagers, Soleil Le Claire, Maybe Satchel, Missy Dalisay, John “Pat” Patterson, and Stanley Rodriguez-Jones. The team of teenagers now faces new challenges in the upcoming season as they take on Belial and his friends.

Who is in the cast of Fright Krewe season 2? Details explored

The second season of Fright Krewe will see the main voice cast of the first season reprise their roles. Sydney Mikayla of General Hospital fame and Tim Johnson Jr., who appeared in Pacific Rim: Uprising will voice the characters of Soleil Le Claire and Maybe Satchel, respectively.

Meanwhile, Grace Lu (from Inside Out 2), Terrence Little Gardenhigh (seen in Speechless), and Chester Rushing (from Beyond The Law) will take on their roles as Missy Dalisay, Pat Patterson, and Stanley Rodriguez-Jones, respectively.

Expand Tweet

The recurring voice cast includes David Kaye, Vanessa Hudgens, Josh Richards, X Mayo, Rob Paulsen, JoNell Kennedy, and Melanie Laurent. They are joined by Chris Jai Alex, Reggie Watkins, Cherise Boothe, Keston John, Grey Delisle, and Krizia Bajos.

What is the plot of Fright Krewe season 2?

The first season of Fright Krewe, which premiered in October 2023, introduced the protagonist, Soliel Le Claire, a high school student with a penchant for horror, who worked as a tour guide for haunted places at night.

As she ends up in detention, she meets the remainder of the gang as they are united by an encounter with the resurrected demon Belial. During the encounter, each teenager discovers their gifts from the Voodoo spirits, Loa, passed down by their ancestors.

While the first season takes viewers through how each teenager masters their powers in an attempt to keep New Orleans safe from danger, the second season will showcase new challenges that the Fright Krewe faces, as Belial unleashes his horde of demons on them.

The official synopsis of the first season of DreamWorks Animation series' offers a recap of events.

"Soleil Le Claire, a girl who lives for horror, accidentally breaks a spell on the Tree of Life and unleashes an ancient evil. The spirit of Marie Laveau, the voodoo queen of New Orleans, puts her and four other kids in charge of saving the city from Belial, an ancient demon who feeds on fear. Luckily, they're not alone, as each kid gets a special gift from the voodoo spirits called Loa."

It continues,

"Eventually they learn their town's biggest secret: Vampires, rougarous, ghosts, monsters and demons are real and have secretly lived among humans for decades. The Krewe will have to hone their powers, figure out what Belial's up to and keep the peace between creatures as they go head-to-head with local legends from the underworld."

Expand Tweet

The second season of Fright Krewe was announced on Halloween 2023, following the premiere of the first season on October 2, 2023. The first season received an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fright Krewe season 2 will premiere on March 29, 2024, on Hulu.