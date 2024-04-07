Hit-Monkey Season 2: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

After the merger of Marvel Television with Marvel Studios, like many other titles, Hit-Monkey Season 2 also became a lost cause, making the audience give up on the expectations of the show being ever renewed. The Marvel TV division being absorbed into Marvel Studios was just a restructuring process to give the latter more control, which resulted in the cancellation of many ABC and Netflix projects.

However, surprisingly, one of the handful of shows that made it through the upheaval was Hit-Monkey, much to the delight of fans eagerly awaiting the sequel’s return. With the recent merger, seeing a kind of dissolution of the label, the sequel will no longer be featured under “Marvel,” but the label will still be attached to the show in other ways.

Hit-Monkey Season 2 will be arriving sometime in 2024

Hit-Monkey Season 2 will be released on July 15, 2024, on Hulu and DisneyPlus, the only two platforms to stream the series exclusively. Similar to the previous installment, the sequel will also run for 10 episodes that will all drop on the streaming platform at once. Given the change in production, the 20th Television Animation is now the official studio for the sequel.

Initially, Hit-Monkey was part of a four-show lineup, including MODOK and three others based on the characters Tigra & Dazzler and Howard the Duck. The only show besides Hit-Monkey that was successfully released instead of getting canceled like the others was MODOK, which was released on May 21, 2021. The series was released with ten episodes.

However, unlike Hit-Monkey Season 2 being green-lit, MODOK wasn’t so lucky, as the show was canceled after one season by Hulu in May 2022, leaving no possibility of its renewal. All these four animated titles were supposed to lead up to a crossover special titled The Offenders, the animated counterpart of The Defenders (encompassing the four shows: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage).

Hit-Monkey Season 2 cast

Hit-Monkey Season 2 will see the return of the original cast, who will reprise the respective roles once again. Additionally, Leslie Jones and a few others will debut with new characters that remain undisclosed. Below is the list of all characters and their cast in the sequel:

Ally Maki as Haruka

Olivia Munn as Akiko Yokohama

Nobi Nakanishi as Ito

Fred Tatasciore as Hit-Monkey

Jason Sudeikis as Bryce Fowler

About Hit-Monkey

Based on Dalibor Talajić and Daniel Way’s iconic Japanese macaque assassin, which was inspired by the Hitman franchise’s Agent 47, Hit-Man follows an unnamed monkey setting off on his revengeful path. The story sees an assassin named Bryce Fowler get in trouble on his last mission and passes out in the snow with critical wounds on his body.

Fortunately, he is saved by a group of Japanese macaques who help him heal and accept him in their tribe, with the exception of one who sees this homosapien as a threat. Bryce continues to practice his skills daily as he knows he is being pursued, and the one monkey who distrusts the assassin watches him practice every day, gradually learning each and every move.

One fateful day, the enemy soldiers found Bryce and killed him along with his new group of Japanese macaques. Leaving just the only monkey who swiftly killed the enemies and decided to finish the unfinished business by finding the people who did this to him. Surprisingly, Bryce’s soul is connected to the eponymous protagonist, guiding him through his new path as the Hit-Monkey.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Hit-Monkey Season 2 as 2024 progresses.