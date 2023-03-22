10 Marvel characters unlikely to join the MCU

Over the past decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has taken the world by storm, becoming one of the most popular and successful film franchises ever.

With a seemingly endless roster of beloved characters from the Marvel Comics Universe, the MCU has brought iconic heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, and Spider-Man to life on the big screen in spectacular fashion.

However, for every hero that makes the jump from page to screen, countless others remain relegated to the comics. Some Marvel characters are unlikely to ever appear in the MCU, whether due to their quirky powers, bizarre appearances, or simply a lack of mainstream popularity.

Maggott, Moonstone, and 8 other Marvel characters unlikely to join the MCU

1) Squirrel Girl

Her chipper attitude and squirrel powers might not translate well on the big screen (Image via Marvel Comics)

Squirrel Girl, also known as Doreen Green, has gained a significant following in the Marvel Comics Universe due to her cheerful, upbeat personality and unique set of powers.

Despite her ability to take down some of the most powerful villains in the Marvel Universe, her lighthearted tone and comedic style may not fit the MCU's more serious and grounded new tone.

Furthermore, her powers, including enhanced strength, agility, and the ability to communicate with squirrels, may be challenging to adapt to a live-action film or series and could potentially appear silly or unrealistic on screen. Despite this, fans of Squirrel Girl are still hopeful that she may one day make an appearance in the MCU, whether in a supporting role or as the star of her series.

2) Blue Marvel

An extremely powerful character with a complex backstory, but may be difficult to introduce to the MCU due to his relative obscurity (Image via Marvel Comics)

Blue Marvel is a character who has gained popularity in recent years, thanks to his unique backstory and powerset.

Blue Marvel is a retired superhero forced to retire due to racial discrimination during the Civil Rights era. He has compelling abilities, including superhuman strength, energy projection, and flight.

Blue Marvel would be an excellent addition to the MCU's roster of heroes, as he represents a diverse and underrepresented group in superhero media. His unique origin story and powers would also make for some intriguing storylines and action scenes.

3) Moonstone

A former psychiatrist with a history of both heroism and villainy, but may be too morally ambiguous for the MCU's family-friendly image (Image via Marvel Comics)

Moonstone, also known as Karla Sofen, is a multifaceted character from the comics whose inclusion in the MCU could offer a refreshing take on the traditional superhero narrative.

As a former psychiatrist turned supervillain, Moonstone is a character whose motivations and loyalties are constantly in flux, making her a captivating addition to the morally ambiguous world of the MCU.

Her powers, which include the ability to fly, project energy, and become intangible, could offer a unique and visually stunning contribution to the action scenes of the franchise. Moonstone's complex character arc and dynamic abilities make her a promising addition to the ever-expanding MCU.

4) Crusader

A lesser-known character with an unusual power set involving holograms, but lacks the popularity and recognition to make it into the MCU (Image via Marvel Comics)

Crusader is a comic book character whose origins lie in a desire to poke fun at the Superman archetype. With similar costumes and powers, Crusader is a tongue-in-cheek parody that could be a humorous addition to the MCU.

However, his satirical nature may not align with the serious and grounded tone cultivated by the franchise, making him a difficult fit for the current incarnation of the MCU.

Nonetheless, there is always the possibility that he could be adapted in a way that pays homage to his comedic origins while still fitting in with the larger narrative.

5) Maggott

A mutant with the ability to manifest and control two techno-organic slugs, but may be too bizarre and obscure for mainstream audiences (Image via Sportskeeda)

Maggott is a mutant who possesses an extraordinary power that sets him apart from other X-Men characters.

However, his ability to absorb and consume organic matter through his intestinal slugs may be too bizarre for mainstream audiences and translate poorly onto the big screen.

Additionally, his appearance may be challenging to portray in a way that is both visually appealing and true to his comic book counterpart. Nonetheless, if handled with care and creativity, his unique powers and backstory could make him an exciting addition to the X-Men.

6) Swarm

A former Nazi scientist who became a villain after merging with a swarm of bees, but may be too controversial for the MCU's image (Image via Sportskeeda)

Swarm is a unique supervillain with an interesting power set, but his appearance and gimmick may be challenging for filmmakers to translate effectively to the big screen. Despite this, with the right approach, Swarm could make for a compelling and terrifying villain in the MCU.

However, it would require a careful balance to ensure that his bee-based powers are not only visually impressive but also avoid being too gimmicky or cartoonish, striking the right tone that is both menacing and believable.

Additionally, the character's backstory and motivations can be explored to make Swarm a more complex and compelling antagonist.

7) Paste-Pot Pete

A villain with the ability to shoot adhesive from his gun, but may be too comical and silly for the MCU's tone (Image via Marvel Comics)

Paste-Pot Pete, also known as the Trapster, is a supervillain who possesses a gun that shoots a powerful adhesive substance that can immobilize his enemies.

Although he has appeared in various Marvel comics and even had a stint in the Fantastic Four, his gimmicks and appearances often make him the subject of ridicule and humor.

Due to his lack of a compelling backstory or unique abilities, the character may not be a good fit for the MCU's more serious and grounded tone, and his appearance may not be well-received by modern audiences.

8) Stilt-Man

A towering figure with telescopic legs and a criminal mind, Stilt-Man is one of the most recognizable and persistent foes of Marvel's heroes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Stilt-Man is a relatively obscure and comedic supervillain from the Marvel Comics Universe, who is often considered a joke among fans. While unique, his power of extendable legs may need to be taken more seriously by mainstream audiences, who have come to expect more grounded and serious characters from the MCU.

Moreover, given the recent success of the MCU's more nuanced and complex villains such as Thanos and Killmonger, it's unlikely that Stilt-Man would make the cut for a significant villain role in future films.

9) The Gibbon

With his fur-covered body and incredible agility, the Gibbon is a formidable and unusual opponent for any hero to face (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Gibbon is a character from the Spider-Man comics who possesses exceptional agility, strength, and reflexes, much like a gibbon.

Despite being a formidable foe for Spider-Man, his simian-like appearance and somewhat comical nature may not fit with the more grounded and realistic tone of the MCU's Spider-Man films.

While The Gibbon is unlikely to make an appearance in the MCU, his unique abilities and appearance could make for an interesting addition to the roster of Spider-Man's villains in other mediums.

10) Howard the Duck

Howard the Duck, a sarcastic and witty anthropomorphic duck dressed in a suit and tie, holding a cigarette and ready to take on whatever challenges come his way (Image via Marvel Comics)

Howard the Duck is a peculiar character whose bizarre appearance and comedic nature make him a fan favorite in the comics. Despite his popularity, his previous film adaptation was criticized for its lackluster execution.

Howard the Duck made a brief appearance in the MCU, first appearing in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy and later making a cameo in Avengers: Endgame.

While fans were excited to see the character on the big screen, his quirky personality, and odd appearance may still make incorporating him into the MCU's more serious and grounded tone challenging. However, given his popularity among comic book fans, we may see more of Howard the Duck in future MCU projects.

While the Marvel Comics Universe is filled with a vast array of unique and interesting characters, not all are likely to appear in the MCU. Factors such as tone, audience reception, and adaptability may prevent certain characters from making the jump from page to screen. Nonetheless, the MCU will continue to bring beloved characters to life for years to come.

Poll : 0 votes