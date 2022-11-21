How did Black Panther: Wakanda Forever change Namor's origins - Changes explored

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever featuring the live-action debut of Namor the Submariner, Marvel has finally introduced one of its oldest characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Being the second official mutant to be introduced into the film universe after Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel, Namor's introduction is surely set to have some huge implications.

Namor's character in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, however, had some of his lore from the comic books changed. To fit into the MCU and retain some of its originality - certain aesthetics and story bears of the character were changed from the comics to make it more modern.

Exploring how Namor's origins were changed in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Tenoch Huerta's take on Namor was heavily inspired by Meso-American history. Taking Mayan inspiration, Namor's origins in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw a very different take on the old submariner from the comics. Focusing heavily on the themes of colonization, we go to 16th century Yucatán, where we see the Spanish conquer the locals.

When native tribes decide to leave their land, they develop a serum from soil imbeded in Vibranium, which turns them into people who can breathe and live underwater.

While Namor's mother doesn't want to take the serum as she is worried about her unborn child, she is eventually convinced to take it, and gives birth to her son. The son develops mutations due to the serum, and has wings on his legs, alongside being immortal and also being able to breathe on land.

This ends up making him the king of Talokan, a secret underwater nation in the same vein as Wakanda, as they see him as the feather serpent god K'uk'ulkan. This does end up being quite the departure from the comics because his origins are more straightforward in the comics.

The child of the Atlantean Princess Fen and a human named Leonard McKenzie, Namor is a bridge between both the worlds in the comics. Princess Fen returns to Atlantis while pregnant and that's where Namor was born. He is half-human, which leads to him receiving his mutation. Being entitled to the throne too, the character is different than how he was portrayed in live-action.

Aztec Empire @AztecEmpire1520

#TalocanRises The ¡Líik’ik Talokan! hand gesture is based on ones seen in many Mesoamerican codices. Here's my comparison between a detail from the Codex Nuttall and #Namor Thanks @El_Mauri79 The ¡Líik’ik Talokan! hand gesture is based on ones seen in many Mesoamerican codices. Here's my comparison between a detail from the Codex Nuttall and #Namor Thanks @El_Mauri79 #TalocanRises https://t.co/InudYtRmpa

However, it does make sense for Marvel to bring about a different interpretation. With Aquaman's almost the similar origins, down to being the son of a human and an Atlantis princess, and his film's 2018 release, comparisons were bound to be made. So changing Atlantis to Talokan was an inspired decision and Namor's MesoAmerica roots fit the tone of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

same name on tumblr @bobaheadshark the way shuri and namor were centered in a film that wasn’t about their proximity to white stories or power…the fact that they had their own distinct arcs, flaws, but it’s a love story between black and brown ROYALTY…i have spent literal days thinking about this actually the way shuri and namor were centered in a film that wasn’t about their proximity to white stories or power…the fact that they had their own distinct arcs, flaws, but it’s a love story between black and brown ROYALTY…i have spent literal days thinking about this actually https://t.co/RJsrujg3KD

Namor taking out colonizers, his name's meaning as "the child with no love," and Tenoch Huerta's take on the reinvented the character for modern times has resonated quite well with fans.

Here is hoping we get to see Namor soon in the MCU.

