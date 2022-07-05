Who will win between Namor and Aquaman? Power levels explored amidst former's debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will reportedly introduce many characters, and we can't wait to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe expand more. Just recently, we were treated to some new artwork of the film that had found its way onto the internet, and with this, we got our first look at Namor the Sub-Mariner.

To be played by Tenoch Huerta in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor will take us to Marvel's version of Atlantis. With the character's introduction in the MCU in the upcoming flick, comparisons are bound to be made, considering DC already came out with Aquaman in 2018.

With these characters being remarkably similar, let's look at their power levels and how they are different from each other amidst Namor's debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Power levels of Aquaman and Namor explored amidst latter's debut news in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Namor

Namor he has been an ally and enemy to the humans (Image via Marvel Comics)

Namor the Sub-Mariner is the ruler of Atlantis. He is a mutant in the Marvel Universe as he was born to a human father and an Atlantean princess.

In many stories, he has been an ally to the humans and their enemies in others. He was created by Bill Everett and was first introduced in Motion Picture Funnies Weekly #1.

In the comics, Namor has interacted with many teams, like the Fantastic Four, and has thrown down with some of the Marvel Universe's biggest heroes. Of course, one of those heroes is Black Panthere, so it looks like the complications between Wakanda and Atlantis might be explored in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Namor during battle (Image via Marvel Comics)

Namor possesses superhuman strength and has even accomplished incredible feats of strength in the Marvel Universe. Generally known to be one of the strongest heroes underwater, he is a nightmare to fight.

Having aquatic healing and an amphibious adaptation, Namor can take on anyone easily when submerged. However, things can get tricky when he is out of water.

Namor can only survive outside for ten days, and his powers are nerfed. Fans are not sure if this weakness of the character will be explored in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but it looks like we will have to wait and see.

Aquaman

Aquaman and Flash (Image via DC Comics)

Coming to DC's version of the character, Aquaman was created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger. Born to a human father and an Atlantean princess, the similarities with Namor are seen here.

While his mom returned to Atlantis, Arthur Curry remained with his dad, Tom Curry. His Atlantean origin would be revealed to him when he started developing abilities.

When he was brought to Atlantis by Vulko, he would meet his mother for the first time and take up the mantle of King.

Aquaman during battle (Image via DC Comics)

Aquaman has all the superhuman abilities and hybridized physiology that Namor has, but he is very much skilled in hand-to-hand combat. At times, he has even been shown to cast magic and is good at occultism.

Also, he is great outside of water and doesn't need to go back in to refill his life force.

Who would win between them?

Pｪssmaker™ @Massive_Peace THEY GAVE NAMOR HIS GOOFY AHH FEET WINGS LMAOOO



Awesome



It actually looks better and less sillier in his MCU Aztec look than in the comics THEY GAVE NAMOR HIS GOOFY AHH FEET WINGS LMAOOOAwesome It actually looks better and less sillier in his MCU Aztec look than in the comics https://t.co/N0aS05ymlK

While Namor has an underwater advantage, given that's where he is the strongest, he will have difficulty fighting Aquaman on land. All Arthur has to do is goad Namor into coming to the surface, and that's where he can easily defeat him.

Readers can check out Namor's live-action debut when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theaters on November 11, 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far