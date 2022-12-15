How Bucky Barnes ended up in Wakanda – Explained

Marvel Studios’ releases before the latest series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier seal Bucky Barnes’s connection with Wakanda. It would seem very unlikely that Bucky Barnes, a soldier from the 1917 war, would have anything to do with the hidden country of Wakanda. Not only does Bucky end up in the mythical country, he also finds tranquility there.

The tribes of Wakanda display their unique culture, socio-political system, and special powers through various movies and series. Based loosely on East African nations, the nation has been shown to have five different tribes, and each tribe seems to have an outer face and an inner purpose.

The home of various tribes in this African country welcomed Bucky, the assassin-turned-hero, and offered him a lot more than just refuge. They also accepted Barnes as one of their own, albeit with the moniker of White Wolf.

Bucky Barnes’ history with Wakanda

Bucky has deep connection with Wakanda (Image credit Marvel Studios)

Captain America: Civil War tells us that Bucky Barnes was responsible for the death of T’Chaka, the king of Wakanda. To save him from the vengeance of T’Chala, T’Chaka’s son, Steve Rogers tries to help him. Later, it was revealed that Helmut Zemo was responsible for both brainwashing Barnes into a Winter Soldier and killing T’Chaka.

After Tony Stark finds out that Barnes was the cause of his parents' death, he was furious and ready to avenge this. That's when Captain America arranges asylum for his injured best friend and Bucky lands in Wakanda. The post-credits of the movie disclose that Bucky chooses to stay in cryofreeze while Shuri uses her unconventional technology to undo his brainwashing.

The post-credits of Black Panther present Bucky Barnes living a productive and humble life in Wakanda. Living in a hut and doing simple everyday chores flaunts his strong bond with this adoptive nation.

Bucky and best friend Steve (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier bares to viewers that Bucky finds his time in Wakanda to be the most peaceful of his otherwise turmoil-ridden life. He learns the local language which is not only convenient but also shows high respect for this foster home.

How did Barnes bond with the land of refuge?

After spending decades as a Winter Soldier, the programmed hero finally got back his original self in Wakanda. Away from his tortuous and turbulent life, he has found acceptance and calm. Locals named him the White Wolf as proof of the recognition that he is a Wakandan. He received treatment for his hypnotic condition from Shuri and now has the support of Ayo.

He learned the local language and found a home here. He is full of gratitude as he owes his life to this land and its people. He is ready to fight for this land when T’Chala entrusts him with the responsibility.

The message behind Bucky’s stay in the African nation

Love for Wakanda was natural for Barnes (Image credit Marvel Studios)

Bucky Barnes’ stay in Wakanda is a take on ex-pats. The brainwashed hero finds a place in this land, falls in with the local culture, speaks the dialect, and receives treatment here. Normally, ex-pats are people who leave their home country to live temporarily in another place. They are neither immigrants nor refugees.

Bucky is not a refugee as he was invited to reside in the country, and since he didn’t make plans to move to Wakanda, he is not an immigrant. Also, like any ex-pat, Barnes imbibes the local lifestyle and contributes to society. He even stands up to protect the nation he lives in. This shows an ex-pat in a very positive light.

