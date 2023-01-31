How can the Dark Flash fit into The Flash film? Exploring details amidst toy leaks for Ezra Miller's DC movie

The Flash film is gearing up to release in almost half a year and fans still don’t know much about the villain of the film. However, the toy leaks came in as a clutch and offered some context on what to expect from the Ezra Miller-starrer. With it being a Flashpoint adaptation, there surely is a lot to unpack here.

The Flash is all set to take some huge swings with its source material, and the Black Flash, who was featured in some of the toy leaks, is said to soon appear in the film. So, with Black Flash set to make an appearance on the big screen, let's dive into his character and see how he might fit into the upcoming release.

Dark Flash might be the main villain of The Flash film

Black Flash first made his appearance in The Flash Vol 2 #138 and was created by Grant Morrison, Mark Millar, and Ron Wagner. The basic idea behind this character is that he acts as a Grim Reaper for any speedster who tries to mess with time and space within the Speedforce.

Being an entity of the Speedforce, the origins of the Black Fash are never really explained. With him basically being "Death" for speedsters, he is powerful in nature, which makes him a formidable foe. With him basically having the same powers as Flash, but stronger, he is a harbinger of doom whose arrival just causes fear in many other speedsters.

With him being featured in The Flash, there are a lot of ways his story can go. As the movie will be a loose adaptation of Flashpoint, it looks like Black Flash, who is being called Dark Flash here, might take over the role that Reverse Flash played in the original story. He took on the role of the antagonist and caused Barry to corrupt the timeline.

The movie will feature two Barry Allens, one of the main continuity of DCEU and the other from the new timeline that will be created by Prime Barry. The film might steer in a different direction and feature him as the Dark Flash in the story. As the toy leak features a more crystalized look at the character, fans are eager to see what the film has in store for them.

So far, fans have no idea how the movie might play out, and certain leaks have basically painted that "time" is the main enemy here as The Flash has no concrete antagonist. However, since we know that Michael Shannon's General Zod is set to return, we can think of the Black Flash as a minor inconvenience that might trouble Barry throughout the film.

The core point of Flashpoint is Barry messing with the timeline, so it definitely doesn't make the inclusion of Black Flash seem out of the blue. While the exclusion of Reverse Flash might disappoint some, it will still be interesting to see the role that Black Flash might take on in this story.

Fans are now gearing up for the release of the film, which is set to hit the big screens on June 16, 2023.

