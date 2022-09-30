What happens in Flashpoint? Exploring the comic which The Flash film is set to loosely adapt

When talking about the iconic stories of The Flash, Flashpoint is a name that will always pop up. A story that focuses on the elseworlds of the DC universe while telling a tale that is still canon, the book written by Geoff Johns was a prelude to DC's New 52 that also helped launch a new era of comics based on our favorite heroes.

Andy Muschietti's The Flash, set to be released next year, will be adapting this classic run from the comics and will be putting its own spin on it. So, with the Flashpoint storyline set to be adapted soon, let's take a look at what the original storyline is all about and what to expect.

Flashpoint comic - that will be loosely adapted by The Flash - is set in a completely different timeline

Released in 2011 and written by Geoff Johns, Flashpoint was a reboot of DC comics that ushered in the era of New 52.

Waking up in an all new timeline, Barry Allen finds his mother Nora Allen alive as he learns that his father passed away due to a heart attack three years ago. He also realizes that he doesn't have his powers anymore and isn't the Flash.

In this universe, Thomas Wayne takes up the mantle of Batman after he saw his son Bruce get shot all those years ago. Martha Wayne too has quite the switch up as the trauma of her son's death gets to her and she turns into the Joker.

Thomas Wayne, unlike Bruce's Batman, uses guns and makes sure that those he fights remain dead.

The Justice League doesn't exist in this timeline either, and Superman is pretty much non-existent as he was abducted by the government after he crash-landed on earth. He was also put into isolation as soon as he was abducted. The world is at war as well with two factions fighting each other as Themyscira and Atlantis are at war.

With Aquaman's and Wonder Woman's war ravaging the planet, the race against time starts as Barry starts losing his original memories. As he tries to recreate his powers in an effort to save his timeline, he comes across Reverse-Flash. The latter reveals to Barry that it was him to caused the Flashpoint as he ran back in the past to save his mother.

Of course, everything goes right as Barry does end up getting his powers again and is able to stop his past self from ever saving his mother. A sacrifice that comes at a huge cost.

However, it looks like the film is going to add its own interpretation to the classic story as Thomas Wayne will be replaced by Michael Keaton's Batman. He will be returning to the role for the first time since Batman Returns.

Superman will be replaced with Sasha Calle's Supergirl as well, while Reverse Flash might not be a part of the film at all, as rumors have described time being the main villain of the film.

However, it will all be revealed when the film releases in theaters on June 23, 2023.

