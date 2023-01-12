How to cancel Disney Plus subscription: A step-by-step guide

Disney Plus, originally launched on November 12, 2019, has become a streaming juggernaut that rivals the likes of Netflix and Prime Video. Like the other two streaming platforms, it offers a wide variety of content, from television shows of different formats to films of different genres.

Streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video also have different subscription plans with different premium features that cater to different kinds of subscribers.

However, there might be people who are dissatisfied with Disney Plus and what they offer and thus want to cancel their subscription. So, how can one unsubscribe?

How to cancel Disney Plus subscription: Steps to follow

Here are the steps you must follow to cancel your Disney Plus subscription:

Sign in to your Disney Plus account via your browser or mobile application. After signing in, go to your profile. On your PC browser, there will be a drop-down menu; in your mobile application, you need to tap the profile icon on the right. After completing the above two steps, select the "Account" option from your profile. This is the third option below "Watchlist" and "App Settings." In the Account section, under subscription, select your Disney+ subscription. If you are using the mobile app, you will be redirected to a website page where you need to select your Disney+ subscription one more time. Scroll down to the bottom and click the red-colored "Cancel Subscription" button. Disney will ask you if you want to cancel your subscription for sure. If so, click "Yes," and voila, your subscription has been canceled.

After completing the above steps, the streaming platform will send a message saying that your subscription will continue till the end of the month. During this time, your access to the streaming platform will remain uninterrupted.

If you change your mind about canceling the subscription, you can reset it before the next payment period arrives.

Content and subscription plans offered by Disney Plus

Disney Plus, like its streaming rivals, Netflix and Prime Video, offers a wide variety of content in the form of television series, specials, miniseries, documentaries, stand-up shows, films, etc.

The content ranges from films and shows in either live-action or animation to films and shows of different genres in different languages, whether it be action flicks or shows like Avatar, Star Wars or Hit-Monkey, comedies like Free Guy or Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia, romance films and shows like Big Little Lies or sci-fi, and superhero films like Guardians of the Galaxy.

The streaming giant has five main sections under which a lot of its content is categorized. These sections are:

Disney Pixar Marvel Star Wars National Geographic

Disney Plus also has three types of viewing plans or premium subscriptions viewers can choose from. They are:

Monthly Basic - $7.99 per month (includes advertisements) Monthly Premium - $ 10.99 per month Yearly Premium - $109.99 per year

The streaming service also offers bundle plans which are also of three types:

Bundle Duo Basic - $9.99 per month Bundle Trio Basic - $12.99 per month Bundle Trio Premium - $13.99 per month

Disney+ received a positive reception from viewers and subscribers for its library. However, it was earlier criticized for its technical issues and missing content. The streaming platform's film and television library alterations have garnered media attention. As of October 1, 2022, the streaming giant has over 164.2 million global subscribers.

In India, Disney Plus is known by the name Disney+ Hotstar. The application or website was originally called Hotstar until Walt Disney purchased Hotstar's parent company, Fox, and rebranded the platform to Disney+ Hotstar.

