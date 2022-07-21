How DC Comics' Amygdala have one of the worst superpowers and is misunderstood? Origin and abilities explored

In 88 years, DC Comics has created a plethora of antagonists. They say every villain is a hero of his own story, and folks in DC take this quote to heart. With compelling backstories, strong motivations, clear goals, and tragedies that would shock readers to the core, the villains of DC comics have always garnered empathy from their readers.

Batman’s rogue’s gallery is especially famous for the tragedies and traumas that caused them to take the nefarious path. Be it the psychological ailment of the Joker that made him the crown prince of crime, or the physical trauma of a half-burned face that led to a law-abiding Harvey Dent becoming the notorious Two-Face.

Among many such misunderstood Dark Knight villains, Amygdala holds a prominent place. A hulking villain who is always enraged is a peace-loving man.

While in Bludhaven, DC comics villain Amygdala was good friends with Dick Grayson aka Nightwing

Created in August 1992, by Alan Grant and Norm Breyfogle, Amygdala aka Aaron Helzinger first appeared in DC comics Shadow of the Bat #3 in 1992. Suffering from anger issues, Helzinger was scheduled for experimental surgery to remove his Amygdala, a part of the brain that controls human emotion. However, the surgery went wrong, leaving Aaron in a state of blood-curdling rage when provoked.

His origin story was slightly altered when his character was rebooted in Prime Earth. During the event of Batman: Zero Year, Helzinger was undergoing brain surgery. At the same time, Riddler stole the power of Gotham City, causing a blackout in the hospital which ultimately led to his botched surgery. He woke up mid-surgery in his raging state and broke out of the hospital. He would later chase Dick Grayson, only to fall off the building.

Having suffered a brain injury due to the Amygdala, the Arkham Asylum termed him Amygdala. He had super-human strength and endurance. He was the DC Comics version of Incredible Hulk, of course, without gamma radiation and not as strong as Green Goliath.

Amygdala was always brawn over brain, an innocent guy with literally no brains of his own, caught in the evil schemes of others. He was often misunderstood and taken advantage of by DC Comics villains.

Amygdala went head-to-head against the caped crusader in Arkham Asylum when the evil administrator of the Asylum Jeremiah Arkham pitted the two against each other. Batman, having understood that Amygdala’s mental ailment was genuine, tried his best to painlessly subdue the hulking rage monster.

He would later appear in the famous Batman: Knightfall, a series known as Bane Breaking the Bat. When Bane released Arkham inmates into Gotham, the Dark Knight would face Amygdala again and the villain would suffer the same fate as their previous encounter.

Amygdala would further appear in many other DC Comics like Batman: The Last Arkham, Showcase '94 # 3, and Guy Gardner: Warrior # 29. He later started to lose his constant rage bouts due to a brain implant. After noticing his progress, Helzinger was free to leave Arkham and tried to rehabilitate into society.

In Nightwing #17, he moved to Bludhaven, where he was neighbors with Dick Grayson. The two became allies and good friends, with Amygdala even moving into Dick’s basement when he became homeless. Helzinger took on the job of warden in Lockhaven prison but was mentally traumatized when Blockbuster blew up Dick Grayson’s apartment, where he lost his friends.

