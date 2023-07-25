How to get Barbie movie tickets at Event Cinemas Australia for just $12?

As users have discovered and successfully utilized, the ShopBack app offers cheap tickets to the Barbie movie. While moviegoers all over keep looking for discounted prices and cheaper ticket costs, some apps are offering discounts. The prices for the movie get significantly reduced if the ShopBack app offer is used correctly.

Barbie has premiered to a huge pre-booking, pushing up ticket demand despite movie theatres' high prices. The movie was widely publicized with pre-release campaigns, live shows, and interviews. The live-action film on the iconic Mattel doll is supposed to have a twist in the story.

Made on a huge budget, the movie stands to gain if there is a good response from moviegoers. Based on popular dolls by the same name, this fantasy film is meant to be a revisit to childhood. However, ticket prices have proved a deterrent for many interested viewers, so discounts via apps like ShopBack are a great boon for moviegoers.

Two women watched Barbie at almost half the price using ShopBack app

A smart hack can help reduce Barbie movie ticket price (Image via WB)

While high ticket prices have worried movie enthusiasts, two women, Alex and Sally, discovered a method to avail of discounted tickets. Using the ShopBack app, they got almost 50% off on their Events Cinemas tickets. They revealed that one could watch the movie for as less as $12 per ticket, which otherwise costs $27 to $46.

The app offers various deals and cashback opportunities for movie tickets, including the blockbuster from Greta Gerwig, Barbie. Hosts of the podcast named Two Broke Chicks, Sally and Alex, availed of the cashback option while booking tickets to the movie through the ShopBack app.

The two women availed of the special offer to book tickets to a movie hall at their Sydney location and then shared the information on their podcast for their listeners. While they watched the Margot Robbie–Ryan Gosling movie in the Events Cinemas theatre, they also enjoyed Barbie-themed drinks and snacks.

How to avail the discounts on tickets through the app?

There is a hack to help movie buffs enjoy their favorite movie at the Events Cinemas for a 50% cheaper price by using the same app that two women in Sydney, Australia, did. The viewers need to download the app on their phones.

As they open the app, they must select the option of “Cinema Voucher”. After that, they need to select the name of the movie – Barbie. Next, they have to select the option of “Event Cinemas Voucher Adults.” The app will upload the discount ticket vouchers against the phone number. The last step would be to visit the theatre, Events Cinemas, and redeem the voucher.

The duo further suggested taking advantage of various offers available with the app. In their case, they availed limited edition theme drinks and snacks at the theatre. Fans can check with similar apps or other service providers offering discounts on movie tickets or combo offers.

Final words about Barbie, the movie

The high-budget movie may be a high grosser too (Image via WB)

The fantasy comedy hit the screens on July 21, 2023, and is expected to gross about 100 million over the first weekend. The movie, produced by Mattel Films, LuckyChap Entertainment, Heyday Films, and NB/GG Pictures, and distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, was made for a budget of about $145 million. Slated for a theatrical release, it is not open for streaming now.

Released in all the major theatres, its first-day collection is estimated to be around $75 million worldwide. The movie is not likely to suffer from its clash with another much-anticipated movie, Oppenheimer, releasing at the same time.