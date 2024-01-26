How long is Madame Web? Runtime, and plot explored 

In less than a month, Madame Web is set to hit the big screen and continue Sony's cinematic universe of Spider-Man characters.

The film's runtime has been revealed ahead of its release, and it looks like fans will be happy to know that the Dakota Johnson-led flick will take its good time in telling its story.

Madame Web is clocking in at one hour and 56 minutes, according to a Norwegian ticket-tracking website Filmweb. The runtime includes the credits as well, so fans can expect the main plot to be around one hour and 48 minutes. With the long runtime, the film becomes Sony's longest Spider-Man spinoff.

Madame Web to be longer than previous Sony Spider-Man spinoffs

Expand Tweet

Madame Web is set to be the fourth film in Sony's ongoing Spider-Man spinoff universe.

The franchise includes films like Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius - and it looks like the Dakota Johnson-starrer has overtaken the previous releases' runtimes.

For comparison, the runtimes of the other films were as follows:

Venom (2018) - 112 minutes

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) - 97 minutes

Morbius (2022) - 104 minutes

Expand Tweet

The Sony Marvel films have been heavily criticized in the past for having shorter runtimes by both critics and fans.

A movie's runtime is essential to its quality, as it helps tell the story better depending on how the script is written. This is something many reckon the previous releases to be lacking.

With a longer runtime that's closer to two hours, many can expect Madame Web to have a much deeper story that won't feel rushed. With more characters in the film, the longer runtime will help flesh these personalities out more.

What is Madame Web about?

Directed by S.J. Clarkson, Madame Web will be following Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in New York, who is forced to confront her past when a man named Ezekiel Sims sets out on a mission to kill her.

After she gains the ability to be able to look into the future and know what's going to happen, she - along with three other young girls - must embrace their destiny and beat Sims.

The film stars Dakota Johnson as the titular character. In the comics, Cassandra Webb is a blind mutant who is hooked to a life-support system that resembles a spider's web. However, it looks like the film is set to take a different approach with the character.

Expand Tweet

The film also stars Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman, Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin/Spider-Woman and Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon. They will also be joined by Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, the man who has a connection to Webb's past.

Adam Scott and Emma Roberts will star in the film too, but their roles are unknown as of now. Rumours previously say that the duo will be playing Ben Parker and Mary Parker respectively, but it hasn't been confirmed by the studio yet.

However, fans won't have to wait too long, as Madame Web is slated to hit theatres on February 14, 2024. The film will also be followed by Kraven The Hunter and Venom 3, which are also set to be released in 2024.