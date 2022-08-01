How does Namor have a complicated relationship with Fantastic Four? Possible MCU theories explored

With Fantastic Four set to make their debut during the Marvel Cinematic Universe's phase six, there is quite a lot of excitement from fans as to how they will be handled. With Marvel's first family being reintroduced into movies after two failed live-action attempts, it looks like we do deserve a good interpretation of them.

But it's not just the Fantastic Four who will be making their debut in the MCU. Namor the Submariner is set to be featured in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as well. With him having an extremely complicated relationship with the Four in the comics, there is a particular theory we have that we would like to see explored. Let's take a look at what it is.

MCU theories explored: Will Namor's complicated relationship with the Fantastic Four from the comics be explored in the future?

Namor and Sue Storm (Image via Marvel Comics)

While Namor is extremely well known among comic book fans but outside of that community, hardly anyone is aware of him. In the comics, Namor is very much a shrewd king who will do anything to ensure the safety of his people. At times, he has even been a straight-up villain but mostly, he is reserved in the role of an anti-hero.

Throughout the history of Marvel Comics, Namor has had rivalries with many heroes in Marvel. The most famous rivalry from the comics is of the complicated relationship he has with the Fantastic Four, to be more precise, the relationship he has with Reed Richards and Sue Storm.

Sue Storm and Namor in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

In the comics, when Namor vowed vengeance against the surface world, he launched an all-out attack on it. The Fantastic Four were then dispatched and subdued the Submariner, but during the fight, Namor developed a huge crush on Sue Storm which would carry on for years.

Over the years, Sue's hatred towards Namor also turned into affection. However, that affection came to an end when Namor kidnapped Sue to try and make her his queen. This, of course, caused many altercations between him and Reed, who was enraged with Namor's behavior.

When Reed went missing, Sue had to fend off Namor a couple of times again. Sue never gave up looking for him and eventually found him stranded in the past and brought him back home. Soon, things got a bit dire between Richards and Sue, as months of not speaking caused a wedge between them, but the love was still there.

During a fight, when Sue got injured, Namor snuck into her hospital room and persuaded her to be his queen again, telling her that Reed isn't the one for her, however, Sue would try her best to fend Namor off. Reed eventually noticed this and punched Namor out of the hospital window.

Reed Richards punches Namor out of a window (Image via Marvel Comics)

The tension between these three has always been a huge topic whenever their stories would crossover. Whether the Marvel Cinematic Universe does move forward with this storyline when the Fantastic Four gets introduced still remains to be seen, but here is hoping it does get adapted.

You can check out Namor's live-action debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when it releases on November 11, 2022.

