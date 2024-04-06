How did Storm get her powers in the Marvel comics? Origin and more explored

The world of the X-Men features quite a few interesting characters and Storm is one of them. A veteran X-Men member, Ororo Munroe, who is popularly known as Storm, is one of the most powerful mutants on Earth. She holds the power to control the natural elements and influence the weather. She is one of the most trusted and wise leaders of the team.

Storm has also been worshipped as a goddess, the Queen of Wakanda. One of the senior-most members of the X-Men, she is also a member of both the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. The Queen of Wakanda is revered and feared for raging tumultuous times, both on and off Earth during her time with the X-Men and even after.

The origin story of Storm explored

Ororo is a character from Marvel Comics and she is the daughter of a rebellious Kenyan princess, N’Dare, and an American photographer, David Munroe. Born in Harlem in New York and brought up in Cairo, Egypt, Ororo's parents were tragically killed when a plane crashed into their house. She was left an orphan and would wander the streets alone, stealing to survive.

After some time, she left Egypt to head south to her ancestral homeland. It was while she was crossing the Sahara that her latent mutant powers manifested. She managed to save a kidnapped Prince T’Challa and bring rain to Serengeti to save the local tribes with her power. For this, Ororo was worshipped as a goddess among the local tribes of Africa.

Joining the X-Men

While she was roaming Cairo all alone, Ororo was discovered by Professor Charles Xavier with whom she managed to defeat fellow weather manipulator Deluge. It was during this battle that Charles Xavier told her that her powers stem from being a mutant.

Professor Xavier then asked her to join a new version of the X-Men to rescue the previous team from the island of Krakoa. Ororo accepted the offer and was given the code name Storm. After Ororo joined the X-Men, it was Jean Grey who helped her get used to Western culture and deal with her panic attacks stemming from claustrophobia.

What are Storm's powers?

Being orphaned at a young age, Ororo had learned the ability to fight and steal from a young age to survive by herself. She also has the superhuman ability to control the five elements that ascertain the weather. Ororo is also immune to extreme temperatures and she has the powers to create and control strong torrential winds that have the ability to support her weight and help her fly.

Ororo draws her power from the Earth’s electromagnetic field. This allows her to create lightning, tornadoes, blizzards, and massive maelstroms. Apart from controlling the weather, she also has the ability to control the air in others' lungs and the air pressure in their inner ears.

As she draws her powers from Earth, Ororo also has a deep psychic bond with the life force of Earth itself. This creates empathy within her toward life everywhere. She is also a descendant of a centuries-long line of African priestesses, all of whom possessed distinctive white hair, blue eyes, and magical powers.

Later on, Storm became the Queen of Wakanda after marrying Prince T’Challa, the warrior whom she had saved early in life. However, they later split after Namor and the Atlanteans devastated Wakanda.