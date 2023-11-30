"Wakanda Forever": Victor Oladipo, who did the Black Panther dunk, wishes late Chadwick Boseman on birthday

Victor Oladipo took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish the late, great Chadwick Boseman a happy birthday. Boseman played the superhero Black Panther and had ties to Oladipo. During the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, the two collaborated for a dunk. The connection seems to still be strong even after Boseman lost his battle with cancer.

Oladipo got a hand from the Marvel star for one of his dunks. Oladipo went over to the crowd and borrowed a Black Panther mask from Boseman himself. He then threw down a double-clutch slam on his second attempt while wearing the mask. Boseman and the crowd cheered in enjoyment.

Oladipo ended up in fourth place in the contest. Donovan Mitchell went on to take the title. He defeated Larry Nance Jr. and Dennis Smith Jr. for the crown in Los Angeles.

Oladipo still has fond memories of Boseman. He sent out some love to the deceased actor.

“Happy heavenly birthday to my brother Chadwick R.I.P family #WakandaForever” Oladipo wrote.

Boseman was a popular figure. He was praised for his acting work. He was also seen as a prominent figure in black culture after the major success of the Black Panther film.

He died in 2020, much to the surprise of the public. He died from colon cancer. He battled the disease in private. He was 43 years old.

Where does Victor Oladipo play now?

Victor Oladipo has been a bit of an NBA journeyman in the latter stages of his NBA career. The two-time All-Star began his career with the Orlando Magic.

He then played one season with the OKC Thunder after being traded for Serge Ibaka. Oladipo then returned to Indiana, where he played his college basketball.

He served as the Pacers point guard for three seasons. He was then dealt to Houston as part of the James Harden deal. Oladipo’s stint with Houston only lasted nine games, and he turned down their two-year, $45 million deal.

Oladipo then concluded the 2021 season with the Miami Heat. He battled injuries during his time in Miami. He was injured again during the Heat’s playoff run last season.

Miami dealt Oladipo to OKC this summer. The Thunder then sent him back to Houston for draft picks and Kevin Porter Jr. (only to waive Porter).

Victor Oladipo has not appeared in a game this season. He continues to be out with a knee injury. He was listed as a game time decision for the Rockets game on Wednesday but did not play.