How did Thanos get his powers? Explained

Thanos is a fictional character and one of the most well-known villains in the Marvel Comics Universe. He was created by writer-artist Jim Starlin and made his first appearance in "The Invincible Iron Man" #55 in 1973.

Thanos is a member of an ancient race of beings called the Eternals, who possess God-like abilities, and he is known for his immense strength, intelligence, and cunning.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he is portrayed by actor Josh Brolin and serves as the main antagonist in the films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Thanos is considered to be one of the most powerful villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We will explore the key moments that have shaped his epic story and the qualities that make him such a compelling and memorable character.

Thanos' powers are directly tied to his lineage as an Eternal

Thanos was born on the planet Titan, a moon of Saturn, to parents of the Eternals race. Eternals are an ancient and powerful group of beings with god-like abilities, and Thanos inherited some of these traits from his parents.

Thanos' powers are a combination of his innate abilities as an Eternal and his acquisition of the Infinity Stones. His powers are directly tied to his lineage as an Eternal, an ancient race of beings with God-like abilities.

Eternals were created by the Celestials, a group of powerful cosmic beings, to defend the universe against the Deviants, another race of superpowered beings with destructive tendencies.

Thanos is one of the most powerful beings in the MCU, with a range of abilities that make him almost invincible. (Image via Marvel)

As an Eternal, Thanos inherited a variety of abilities from his parents, including superhuman strength, durability, and longevity. However, his deformity - the purple, ridged chin that sets him apart from other Eternals - also gave him a physical advantage, as it makes him more resistant to physical harm.

However, his acquisition of the Infinity Stones truly makes him one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, allowing him to alter reality, control time, and wipe out entire civilizations with the snap of his fingers.

Thanos' powers and abilities

Thnos has a nearly indestructible body that can withstand attacks from even the most powerful weapons. (Image via Marvel)

Thanos is one of the most powerful beings in the MCU, with a range of abilities that make him almost invincible. He possesses immense physical strength, allowing him to overpower even the strongest of opponents. He has a nearly indestructible body that can withstand attacks from even the most powerful weapons.

Thanos is known for his possession of the Infinity Stones. He is often motivated by a desire to achieve ultimate power, and he is willing to do whatever it takes to accomplish his goals, including wiping out entire populations.

Thanos is also known as Mad Titan, Thanos Rex, Masterlord, or Overmaster. (Image via Marvel)

When Thanos collected all six Infinity Stones and placed them in his gauntlet, he gained nearly unlimited power and the ability to manipulate reality itself. With Infinity Stones, he could do things like alter the laws of physics, control people's thoughts and emotions, and even erase entire civilizations from existence.

While Thanos' actions may be morally reprehensible, there is no denying that his powers and abilities make him one of the most compelling and complex villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His story is a cautionary tale about the dangers of unchecked power and the importance of balance and empathy in the face of great adversity.

