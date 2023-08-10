How Will Smith nearly missed Men in Black and his legacy in superhero cinema

In the vast landscape of Hollywood, decisions made by actors can sometimes alter the trajectory of their careers. One such pivotal moment knocked on the door of American actor Will Smith after his triumph with Independence Day.

As he reveled in his newfound fame, another significant opportunity was presented to him: Men in Black (MIB). However, Smith was on the brink of turning it down. Enter Steven Spielberg, the cinematic maestro, who was about to intervene in a manner fit for the movies.

The idea of Will Smith refusing a role, in what became one of his most celebrated films, is hard to fathom. Yet, the actor's reservations stemmed from his recent venture into the alien realm.

A sequel to alien encounters was not on Smith's immediate radar. But Spielberg, the executive producer of MIB, had a different script in mind and was determined to rewrite Smith's decision.

The Spielberg push that anchored Will Smith in Men in Black and beyond

IGN @IGN While appearing on Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart, Will Smith explained that Spielberg himself personally convinced him to accept the role of Agent J in Men in Black with the help of a helicopter commute and his first taste of sparkling lemonade. pic.twitter.com/4Gyul3qLUb

Post the overwhelming success of Independence Day, Smith was skeptical about diving back into the extraterrestrial universe. This hesitation became the topic of conversation during his appearance on the Hart to Hart show with Kevin Hart. Smith openly shared:

"I kinda understood Men in Black like a little bit, but I didn't want to make Men in Black — that was the next year after Independence Day. So I didn't want to make two alien movies back to back."

But Steven Spielberg, with his legacy of cinematic triumphs, wasn't about to let Smith slip away. Pulling a move worthy of a blockbuster, Spielberg dispatched a helicopter to whisk Smith away to his residence.

This grand gesture and Spielberg's directness in their subsequent conversation worked magic on the American actor. Smith humorously recalled:

"Steven Spielberg sent a helicopter for me… to talk. It landed at his house. And he had me at 'Hello'… And it was the first time I ever had lemonade with carbonated water. You can't say no to that, it was lemonade with carbonated water!"

Their tête-à-tête saw Spielberg questioning Smith's reluctance with candid assertiveness. He posed:

"Tell me why you don't want to make my movie..."

Considering Spielberg's illustrious career with hits like Jaws and E.T., refusing him was no small feat.

Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, MIB's narrative was tantalizing. It sketched out the story of Agent J, part of a covert organization overseeing extraterrestrial activities on Earth. With its stunning visual effects and Smith's memorable theme song, MIB quickly catapulted to global success, amassing a staggering $589 million.

The film's accolades cemented Will Smith's standing in Hollywood, showcasing his versatility and appeal. It further paved the way for sequels in 2002 and 2012, amplifying Smith's allure as a global icon.

From Alien Hunter to Antihero: Tracing Will Smith's iconic superhero roles

Delving into Will Smith's superhero movies, it's evident that his performances have spanned a wide spectrum of characters. He portrayed James Darrell Edwards III/Agent J in the Men in Black film series, John Hancock in Hancock, and Floyd Lawton/Deadshot in Suicide Squad.

Each role brought a unique flavor to the screen, testifying Smith's ability to immerse himself into varied personas and narratives. These roles amplified Will Smith's versatility and etched his name more profoundly into the annals of Hollywood history.

The resonance of characters like Agent J, Hancock, and Deadshot with audiences worldwide is a testament to Will Smith's uncanny ability to bring depth and nuance to his performances.

As we await Will Smith's appearance in the upcoming Bad Boys 4, it's apparent that whether it's aliens, superheroes, or street-smart cops, Smith's cinematic journey continues to captivate and inspire. It is a tribute to his undeniable talent and the myriad of characters he's breathed life into