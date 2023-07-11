Inappropriate images flashed on screen during Super Mario Bros screening for kids

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has provided a fun outing to the theaters for many kids ever since it released in April. However, recently, an indecent image flashed in front of students during a special screening in Northern Ireland.

A police investigation was launched after the incident as the screening was specially organized for young children as a "part of a summer scheme" for primary (elementary) school kids. Those present in the audience stated that "an image of a partially undressed woman appeared on screen for several seconds before being removed," as per BBC.

Theatre issues statement after indecent images flash on screen during Super Mario Bros screening

Super Mario Bros still (Image via Illumination/Universal)

As per a report from BBC, the incident occurred on Friday, July 7 at Londonderry's Waterside Theatre. The theatre apologized and called what transpired "unfortunate but serious."

The organizers immediately informed the parents of the students who attended the screening about the incident. Later on, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) was also informed about the same. A spokesperson for PSNI said that an investigation into the case has begun and inquiries are currently ongoing. The police have asked people to come forward if they have information that could help the case.

Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach (Image via Illumination/Universal)

The Waterside Theatre issued a statement on Friday, which reads:

“Waterside Theatre is aware of an unfortunate but serious incident happening today. The welfare of our visitors is always our main concern and we will be working with the relevant authorities which means we cannot comment further at this time. We offer our sincere apologies to all those affected.”

Furthermore, Gary Middleton, a DUP assembly member was called in for inquiry and he stated that what happened was highly regrettable. He also mentioned that seeing such indecent images might have been upsetting for the kids.

The PSNI is currently working to find the person behind this incident.

The Super Mario Bros Movie synopsis and cast

Universal and Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros (Image via Illumination/Universal)

The Mario movie made headlines as it made $1.341 billion at the worldwide box office. It currently stands as the highest-grossing movie of the year.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Based on the world of Nintendo's Mario games, the film invites audiences into a vibrant, thrilling new universe unlike any created before in an action-packed, exuberant cinematic comedy event. While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi.”

The description continues:

“With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario taps into his own power."

Chris Pratt voiced the leading character Mario, and the film also starred Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and more.

Super Mario Bros has already been greenlit for a sequel and fans are excited to see what it brings to the table.

