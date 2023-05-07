Watch Super Mario Bros online: Digital release date announced

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has turned out to be the biggest success of 2023 so far. Mario fans will soon be able to watch the film online in the comfort of their homes. Universal has been following very savvy release strategies for their lower and bigger-budget movies.

Their smaller-budget films play exclusively in theaters for 17 days and then get a simultaneous digital release online as they become available for rentals. However, the bigger budget high-performing films get an exclusive theatrical window of around 45-60 days, before getting the simultaneous digital release.

With The Super Mario Bros. Movie already surpassing $1 billion at the worldwide box office, it is all set for its upcoming digital release.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will release online on May 16

An Instagram post by the cable brand Optium announced that Universal and Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie would release online on May 16, 2023. This means the film will become available to rent after a 41-day run on the big screen as it premiered on April 5.

Screening films in the theaters and allowing people to rent the films in the comfort of their homes for a similar price point has proven to be very lucrative for Universal so far. One could argue that since the film is performing so well in theaters worldwide, it should have been allowed to play exclusively in theaters throughout May.

But with Universal’s own potential blockbuster, Fast X releasing on May 19 along with a hoard of other summer movies following it, the studio may have employed the perfect digital release strategy by releasing Mario on Tuesday, May 16.

Why The Super Mario Bros. Movie could be the biggest film of 2023

Mario, The Flash, and Fast X (Image via Universal and DC)

So far, Universal’s latest blockbuster has earned $1.048 billion worldwide, and it is on track to bring in somewhere between $1.2-$1.4 billion. As for the other potential blockbuster movies, there are only four other contenders for spots in the billion-dollar club. Fast X is one of them, and other potential candidates are The Flash, Aquaman 2, and Mission: Impossible 7.

Since Tom Cruise's resurgence in popularity following Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible 7 could do exceedingly well. However, it is important to note that none of the other Mission: Impossible films have made more than $800 million.

The Fast Saga and the DC movies have both experienced declining box office success in recent years. Therefore, it is uncertain if these films will do as well as Super Mario Bros. at the box office. Their opening weekends will have a significant impact on the box office numbers.

Ant-Man 3 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image via Marvel)

Marvel, on the other hand, has been experiencing a relative downfall recently, which is why it remains uncertain if Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels will enter the billion-dollar club.

Hence, The Super Mario Bros. Movie could continue being the biggest movie of 2023 despite an early release online.

