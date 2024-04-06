Invincible season 1 & 2 soundtrack: The definitive guide to all songs in the first two seasons

Over time, Invincible has built a massive fandom, garnering a phenomenal reception for its storyline, cast, animation and more. The series follows Mark Grayson, the titular superhero, who followed in his father, Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man’s footsteps to save the world from evil.
However, as Mark begins to walk on this path, he discovers that things are more complex than they seem. Additionally, the person he looked up to becomes a nightmare for him, leaving him hurt and traumatized. The show is a perfect example of how living in a world filled with extraordinary individuals can lead to chaos and destruction, and not always salvation.
In its two enthralling seasons, Invincible featured an amazing playlist that impeccably complemented the series’ action-packed scenes, as well as heartrending emotional moments, elevating the overall viewing experience.
From underrated gems to cherished classics, read on to learn more about the complete list of songs in Invincible season 1 & 2.
Every song in Invincible season 1
Episode 1: It's About Time
- Broken Boy – Cage The Elephant
- Jimmy Jumps Up – APM Music
- No More Dues – Rich Ruttenberg, Joel Hamilton & Jerry Kalaf
- No Synth Bass – 4 Elements Music
- Brooklyn Disco – Bernd Schoenhart
Episode 2: Here Goes Nothing
- Might Not Make It Home – LPX
- Tom Tom (John Paesano Remix) – Holy F*ck
Episode 3: Who You Calling Ugly?
- Do Betta – Rayana Joy
- Rocket Fuel – DJ Shadow
- Let It All Go – Birdy and Rhodes
- Chase Me – Danger Mouse ft. Run The Jewels and Big Boi
Episode 4: Neil Armstrong, Eat Your Heart Out
- Sunflower – Vampire Weekend ft. Steve Lacy
- Dont Get Captured – Run The Jewels
- Paradise – Bazzi
- Across The Globe – Audio Network
- Seranata Fiorentina – APM Music
Episode 5: That Actually Hurt
- Make Way For The King – Ohana Bam
- Fall In Love – GoldLink ft. Ciscero
- Saucy – 5 Alarm Music
- Alive – Battle Tapes
- I Can't Get It Myself – aceyalone ft. Bionik
- Rubble Kings Theme (Dynamite) – Run The Jewels
Episode 6: You Look Kinda Dead
- u and me, but mostly me – ELIO
- Riding Solo – Hinds
- My Type – LG (TEAM GENIUS)
- Knock Me Off My Feet – Soak
- Many Things – The Innocents
- Get Gone – Deap Vally
- Life Of The Party (LOTP) – Kelly Hansome
- Jumpin – Maybach Green
Episode 7: We Need To Talk
- I Like Myself (Most Of The Time) – K.Flay
- Hard To Kill – Bleached
- The Ground Below – Run The Jewels
Episode 8: Where I Really Come From
- We Are Infinite – The Lighthouse and The Whaler
- Time Didnt Change A Thing – DeMarco Sisters
- Hate To Say I Told You So – The Hives
Every song in Invincible season 2
Episode 1: A Lesson For Your Next Life
- Karma Police – Radiohead
Episode 2: In About Six Hours I Lose My Virginity to a Fish
- Hey You – Chair Model
- Truly.Modern.Love – The Royals
Episode 3: This Missive, This Machination!
- Headaches – Raveena
- When You Want Me – Speelburg
- Till Eulenspiegels lustige – Mac Albrecht & Orchestre philharmonique de Strasbourg
- Ballad of a Thin Place – RF Shannon
- Forever – Julianna Barwick
Episode 4: Its been a while
- Avalanche – Nick Cave
- Olympus – Blondshell
- I Am Yesterday – Zoe Boekbinder
- The Ground Below – Run the Jewels
Episode 5: This Must Come As A Shock
- One of a Kind – N3W N3W & SYDNY
- Skipping Stones – Olivia Wendel
Episode 6: It's Not That Simple
- Bad Drummer – Bad Nerves
- Dream Team – Aidan Knight
- For Nothing – Woolly Music
- Wild and Free – That Kid CG
Episode 7: Im Not Going Anywhere
- Forever Never – K-Lab
- Feel It – d4vd
- Televangelism – Ethel Cain
Episode 8: I Thought You Were Stronger
- Weapon of Choice – Fatboy Slim
- Final Days – Michael Kiwanuka
Invincible plot summary
Here’s how Amazon Prime Video describes the plot of Invincible:
INVINCIBLE is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.
Where to watch Invincible season 1 & 2?
Being one of the Original, Invincible season 1 & 2 is exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video, the only one-stop OTT to stream the series globally.
Recently, the adult-animated series reached a milestone by becoming #1 on the streaming giant in 78 different countries, an unanticipated landmark that even caught the creator off guard.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on Invincible as 2024 progresses.