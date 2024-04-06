Invincible season 1 & 2 soundtrack: The definitive guide to all songs in the first two seasons

Over time, Invincible has built a massive fandom, garnering a phenomenal reception for its storyline, cast, animation and more. The series follows Mark Grayson, the titular superhero, who followed in his father, Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man’s footsteps to save the world from evil.

However, as Mark begins to walk on this path, he discovers that things are more complex than they seem. Additionally, the person he looked up to becomes a nightmare for him, leaving him hurt and traumatized. The show is a perfect example of how living in a world filled with extraordinary individuals can lead to chaos and destruction, and not always salvation.

In its two enthralling seasons, Invincible featured an amazing playlist that impeccably complemented the series’ action-packed scenes, as well as heartrending emotional moments, elevating the overall viewing experience.

From underrated gems to cherished classics, read on to learn more about the complete list of songs in Invincible season 1 & 2.

Every song in Invincible season 1

Episode 1: It's About Time

Broken Boy – Cage The Elephant

Jimmy Jumps Up – APM Music

No More Dues – Rich Ruttenberg, Joel Hamilton & Jerry Kalaf

No Synth Bass – 4 Elements Music

Brooklyn Disco – Bernd Schoenhart

Episode 2: Here Goes Nothing

Might Not Make It Home – LPX

Tom Tom (John Paesano Remix) – Holy F*ck

Episode 3: Who You Calling Ugly?

Do Betta – Rayana Joy

Rocket Fuel – DJ Shadow

Let It All Go – Birdy and Rhodes

Chase Me – Danger Mouse ft. Run The Jewels and Big Boi

Episode 4: Neil Armstrong, Eat Your Heart Out

Sunflower – Vampire Weekend ft. Steve Lacy

Dont Get Captured – Run The Jewels

Paradise – Bazzi

Across The Globe – Audio Network

Seranata Fiorentina – APM Music

Episode 5: That Actually Hurt

Make Way For The King – Ohana Bam

Fall In Love – GoldLink ft. Ciscero

Saucy – 5 Alarm Music

Alive – Battle Tapes

I Can't Get It Myself – aceyalone ft. Bionik

Rubble Kings Theme (Dynamite) – Run The Jewels

Episode 6: You Look Kinda Dead

u and me, but mostly me – ELIO

Riding Solo – Hinds

My Type – LG (TEAM GENIUS)

Knock Me Off My Feet – Soak

Many Things – The Innocents

Get Gone – Deap Vally

Life Of The Party (LOTP) – Kelly Hansome

Jumpin – Maybach Green

Episode 7: We Need To Talk

I Like Myself (Most Of The Time) – K.Flay

Hard To Kill – Bleached

The Ground Below – Run The Jewels

Episode 8: Where I Really Come From

We Are Infinite – The Lighthouse and The Whaler

Time Didnt Change A Thing – DeMarco Sisters

Hate To Say I Told You So – The Hives

Every song in Invincible season 2

Episode 1: A Lesson For Your Next Life

Karma Police – Radiohead

Episode 2: In About Six Hours I Lose My Virginity to a Fish

Hey You – Chair Model

Truly.Modern.Love – The Royals

Episode 3: This Missive, This Machination!

Headaches – Raveena

When You Want Me – Speelburg

Till Eulenspiegels lustige – Mac Albrecht & Orchestre philharmonique de Strasbourg

Ballad of a Thin Place – RF Shannon

Forever – Julianna Barwick

Episode 4: Its been a while

Avalanche – Nick Cave

Olympus – Blondshell

I Am Yesterday – Zoe Boekbinder

The Ground Below – Run the Jewels

Episode 5: This Must Come As A Shock

One of a Kind – N3W N3W & SYDNY

Skipping Stones – Olivia Wendel

Episode 6: It's Not That Simple

Bad Drummer – Bad Nerves

Dream Team – Aidan Knight

For Nothing – Woolly Music

Wild and Free – That Kid CG

Episode 7: Im Not Going Anywhere

Forever Never – K-Lab

Feel It – d4vd

Televangelism – Ethel Cain

Episode 8: I Thought You Were Stronger

Weapon of Choice – Fatboy Slim

Final Days – Michael Kiwanuka

Invincible plot summary

Here’s how Amazon Prime Video describes the plot of Invincible:

INVINCIBLE is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Where to watch Invincible season 1 & 2?

Being one of the Original, Invincible season 1 & 2 is exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video, the only one-stop OTT to stream the series globally.

Recently, the adult-animated series reached a milestone by becoming #1 on the streaming giant in 78 different countries, an unanticipated landmark that even caught the creator off guard.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Invincible as 2024 progresses.