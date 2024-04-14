Is it important to watch True Detective in order? Explored 

Created by Nic Pizzolatto, True Detective is an anthology crime drama. Hence, it is not necessary to watch it in order. The HBO show aired its first season on January 12, 2014. After airing its first four seasons, the critically acclaimed anthology is set to return for a fifth season. Each season of the series has a different story to tell.

Every season of True Detective recounts a distinct tale, typically focusing on the sinister connection between law enforcement and the most heartbreaking instances conceivable. When it comes to the anthology crime genre, the show changed the game with its unique blend of existential tone and Southern Gothic imagery.

Sometimes, the series’s timelines overlap throughout the four seasons of True Detective, but there are also standalone tales with self-contained plots, diverse characters, and distinctive historical locales. Through its exploration of topics as varied as theology, trauma, and addiction, the program has continuously pushed boundaries, albeit to varied degrees of success.

Exploring the storyline of the first seasons of True Detective

True Detective's first season employed a unique storytelling technique. It alternated between the past and present to follow Rust Cohle's(Matthew McConaughey) and Marty Hart's (Harrelson) chronology as they worked to solve the primary crime.

The structure of season 1 performed an excellent job of drawing viewers into Hart and Cohle's investigation and the highs and lows of their relationship. 1995 marks the discovery of the first murder in the first timeline, and 2012 marks the reopening of the case and interrogation of the investigators by two additional police officers.

The first murder case assigned to Cohle and Hart was followed in 1995 during the second season, titled Seeing Things. The two learn that the victim, Dora Lange, was a prostitute who had ties to the powerful Tuttle family. They also find additional victims who are related.

Image from season 1 of True Detective (Image via HBO UK)

After some time, Cohle and Hart identify a possible suspect and declare that he is the murderer. After Cohle had an affair with Hart's wife in 2002, the show switches to that year and depicts the aftermath between the two. Hart also leaves the police department, but Cohle continues to look into the matter because he has concerns.

The second significant chronology is from 2012, when two new cops, Papania and Gilbough, interrogate Cohle and Hart. The new cops believe that Cohle and Hart made up the details of the 1995 killings and that the murderer is still at large. They present the two with additional proof regarding ritual killings, which clarifies the reason for the framing of Cohle and Hart.

The two team up once more to uncover the mystery. In the end, the two detectives suffer serious injuries. However, it's not the end even though they manage to apprehend the murderer because they are aware that the cult persists. The incident gave Hart and Cohle the maturity to pick up where they left off in their partnership.

Which two seasons of True Detective overlap with each other?

Mahershala Ali in season 3 of True Detective (Image via HBO)

Wayne (Mahershala Ali) meets journalist Elisa Montgomery (Sarah Gadon) in the 2015 True Detective season 3 timeline after deciding to participate in the true-crime documentary True Criminal. Elisa mentions the twisted spirals and their association with pedophile gangs in passing throughout the interview.

Additionally, she displays a newspaper clipping featuring Marty Hart and Rust Cohle on her laptop, emphasizing the possible connection between the Purcell case and the plot from season 1. Elisa also suggests that the Purcell children's parents had to have sold them to the pedophile rings.

In the end, Junius Watts, the Black man with one eye, reveals the truth. He says that Julie used to be played with by Isabel Hoyt in the beginning since Julie reminded her of her deceased daughter. Isabel forgot to take her lithium tablets one day, and she ended up making Julie accompany her. She killed Will by mistake as he tried to stop her.

Isabel raised Julie, but Watts assisted her in getting away before Julie vanished. Julie eventually found herself homeless and even became HIV-positive. As True Detective season 3 comes to a close, Wayne follows Julie via her daughter Lucy and eventually shows up at their house to find out what became of Julie. However, his neurological condition overtakes him and he loses track of his motivation for seeing them.

All four show seasons are now available on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, HBO Max, and Apple TV.