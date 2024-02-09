How to watch True Detective season 4 episode 5? Details explored ahead of early premiere

True Detective season 4, or True Detective: Night County, has become one of the best-rated shows currently running on television. The fourth season, which stars Jodie Foster in the leading role, has received great critical and commercial acclaim. It has already aired four episodes and is slated to conclude the story on February 18, 2024.

But fans will see True Detective return sooner than expected for the penultimate episode. This is a strategic decision from HBO to avoid clashing with the Super Bowl LVIII weekend, which has historically affected viewerships of trending shows.

Episode 5 of the show will premiere on February 9, 2024, at 9 pm EST on HBO Max. The episode was originally slated to premiere on February 11. However, this early premiere will not affect the schedule of the finale, which will still take place on February 18, 2024. This means that fans will get to witness the penultimate episode sooner but will have a longer gap between the fifth and the last episode.

Where to watch True Detective season 4 episode 5?

As mentioned, episode 5 will premiere on HBO Max, much like the previous four episodes, at 9 pm EST. Following this, it will continue to stream on the platform. The episode will also air on HBO at 9 pm ET, but this time, it will be on a Friday night instead of a Sunday night.

Sadly, watching the show is difficult for fans outside the United States of America. In most cases, VPNs work, but if fans cannot access the show, they will have to wait for a DVD/Digital release.

Where did True Detective season 4 episode 4 leave viewers?

The early release of True Detective: Night County episode 5 will not be frowned upon by fans, primarily because of where the fourth episode left off.

In the previous episode, Detective Danvers (Jodie Foster) followed a man she believed was Clark, but this led to an encounter with Otis Heiss. The ending of the episode also alluded to the question of Night County's existence, blowing the plot wide open.

Navarro (Kali Reis) also went behind a vision of her sister to a landscape that seemed to be the exact conjunction of reality and dream. Hence, the upcoming episode has a lot to address.

True Detective: Night County is not the first show to get this altered release schedule

With Sunday night sports, TV shows have always suffered a drop in viewership. While many network television shows skip this week, HBO has rescheduled the episodes to avoid clashing schedules.

Last year, the network adopted the same strategy for The Last of Us, which had an early premiere to accommodate the Super Bowl.

The last two episodes of the show's season 4 will effectively conclude the gritty tale filled with mystery and drama.

Catch the next episode on February 9, 2024, and the finale on February 18, 2024.

