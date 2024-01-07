True Detective season 4: Exact release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

True Detective season 4 is set to premiere on January 14, 2024. The new season, which was originally expected to premiere in 2023, will feature Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as detectives in Alaska. According to the season's plotline, the detectives are in quest of eight men who vanished without a trace from a research station.

Furthermore, the season, filmed in Iceland, promises to be a chilling return to the renowned existential themes of the show. In addition, season 4 of the anthology series will bring a fresh twist set in the desolate Arctic landscape.

What is True Detective season 4 about?

Season 4 of the show introduces a new and gripping storyline set in Ennis, Alaska's desolate and frigid environment. This season deviates from the previous settings in warmer climates, thereby creating a unique backdrop for its narrative.

This season's plot revolves around a perplexing case involving the mysterious disappearance of eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis. As the long winter night descends, these men vanish without a trace. Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro lead the investigation to find the men.

The two investigators, each grappling with their pasts, must confront the chilling case and the dark truths hidden beneath the Arctic ice. Additionally, the show promises to explore themes of isolation and the supernatural.

In addition to the mysteries surrounding the disappearance of the research team, the narrative is expected to delve into the complexities of the detectives' characters and their histories.

The logline of True Detective season 4 via HBO reads as follows:

"When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

Who stars in True Detective season 4?

According to Deadline, below is the list of all the cast members of True Detective season 4:

1) Jodie Foster portrays Detective Liz Danvers.

2) Kali Reis portrays Detective Evangeline Navarro.

3) John Hawkes portrays Hank Prior.

4) Christopher Eccleston portrays Ted Connelly

5) Fiona Shaw portrays Rose Aguineau

6) Finn Bennett portrays Peter Prior,

7) Anna Lambe portrays Kayla Malee

8) Aka Niviâna portrays Julia, Navarro's sister.

9) Isabella Star Lablanc portrays Leah, Danvers' stepdaughter.

10) Joel D. Montgrand portrays Eddie Qavvik, Navarro's love interest.

How many episodes will True Detective season 4 have?

True Detective season 4 will consist of six episodes in total. The release schedule for all the episodes of the show is as follows:

Episode 1: Sunday, January 14, 2024

Sunday, January 14, 2024 Episode 2: Sunday, January 21, 2024

Sunday, January 21, 2024 Episode 3: Sunday, January 28, 2024

Sunday, January 28, 2024 Episode 4: Sunday, February 4, 2024

Sunday, February 4, 2024 Episode 5: Sunday, February 18, 2024

Sunday, February 18, 2024 Episode 6: Sunday, February 25, 2024

What happened at the end of True Detective season 3?

In the finale of True Detective season 3, the fate of the Purcell children is partially resolved. Isabel Hoyt, a wealthy local woman grieving the loss of her family, kidnaps Julie Purcell. Isabel keeps Julie drugged and hidden until she escapes in 1990. In another turn of events, Julie's brother, Will, accidentally dies while trying to protect his sister.

The series ends with Wayne Hays tracking down Julie, but due to his failing memory, he forgets why he's there and never fully solves the mystery. The show highlights the theme of memory and its deterioration, with Wayne's failing memory being his biggest obstacle.

With its strong cast and haunting storyline, True Detective season 4 is a bold new chapter in the HBO's anthology series.