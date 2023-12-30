The Boys Season 4: Exploring how Black Noir might return to the show

The trailer for The Boys Season 4 left many fans surprised, as it was confirmed that Black Noir would be returning to the show. Considering that Noir was killed in season three by Homelander, this left many fans scratching their heads wondering how exactly he was alive, and believe it or not, there is a pretty good explanation for it.

The show has constantly deviated from the source material, but it looks like The Boys Season 4 might just adapt one of the comic's biggest plot points. While it may not exactly be the case, it looks like the comics have already answered how Black Noir may return to the show and why he might be a huge problem for Homelander going forward.

Warning: Potential spoilers for the upcoming season of The Boys may follow.

Black Noir may return as a clone of Homelander in The Boys Season 4

Season three of The Boys saw Homelander confront Black Noir when he found out that Noir hid information about Soldier Boy from him. Figuring out that Soldier Boy is his father, Homelander ends up killing Noir in a shocking twist that confirms that the show won't be adapting one of the comic's biggest storylines. However, the trailer for The Boys Season 4 indicated that things might have changed.

The trailer showed Black Noir accompanying Homeland at an event. Many fans were taken aback by this, but it appears that the showrunners are preparing for the reveal that this new Noir is a Homelander clone.

Expand Tweet

One of the biggest reveals of the comic was regarding Black Noir's identity. In the show, he is a mute member of the Seven, but in the comics, he is specifically made to keep Homelander in check and is also the secret antagonist of the series. The revelation comes at the end of the comic when Homelander ends up killing the President, and then Black Noir is revealed to be his clone.

Here we also learn that it was Noir who had been committing all the crimes Homelander had been accused of, and this leads both of them to have a showdown, with Noir succeeding in killing the super.

Noir is later killed by Billy the Butcher, who gets his revenge on him as well after it's revealed that it was he who ended up killing his wife Becca.

Expand Tweet

Now, we are not exactly sure that The Boys Season 4 may take this route, considering the series has already made plenty of changes from the source material. From how it treats Homelander to many of the show's elements, it has always stayed away from adopting the more edgy elements of the comic books.

However, this might explain exactly how Black Noir may have returned, as primarily the entire show is about killing Homelander, and it looks like season 4 might be set up exactly that way. You can check out The Boys Season 4 when it premieres on Amazon Prime Video in 2024.