Is it important to watch X-Men: The Animated Series before X-Men '97? Explained

The world of superheroes has recently received another installment of Marvel Studios, X-Men '97. The American show by Beau DeMayo revives the age-old X-Men: The Animated Series (1992-1997) and picks up from where the storyline left off in the latter.

It is important to watch X-Men: The Animated Series to know the story that happened before X-Men '97. The first episode of the show depicts events that take place a year after the last episode, Graduation Day, wherein Professor X sets himself on a cosmic journey after he is left injured by an attack by Henry Peter Gyrich. The official synopsis of X-Men '97 reads:

"A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future."

Is X-Men '97 a continuation?

X-Men '97 premiered on Disney+ with first three episodes titled:

To Me, My X-Men

Mutant Liberation Begins

Fire Made Flesh

The plot of the new offers a nostalgic return to the 1992 X-Men series which ended after five seasons.

The last episode of X-Men: The Animated Series, Graduation Day, shows how Professor Xavier was crippled by the attack of Henry Peter Gyrich. The attack stops Magneto from launching his mutant army on humankind as Professor Xavier leaves with Lilandra to the Shi'ar world.

One can refer to the list of episodes for a recap of old events.

Night of the Sentinels, Part 1 & 2

Days of Future Past, Part 1 & 2

The Final Decision

Till Death Do Us Part

Whatever It Takes

The Phoenix Saga, Part V: Child of Light

The Dark Phoenix Part V: The Fate of the Phoenix

Weapon X, Lies, and Video Tape

Beyond Good and Evil

Graduation Day

X-Men '97 unfolds events a year after the Professor left the Earth. The X-Men have been legally recognized by the United Nations in his absence and go on to locate the creator of the Sentinel technology - Bolivar Trask.

Is X-Men: The Animated Series canon?

While the X-Men: The Animated Series draws heavily from the comics universe, it is not considered canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The storyline of the 1992 series is based on mostly original stories with loose adaptations from the events in the comics.

The episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series brought in new characters but on the same note. It also introduced Cyclops and Wolverine to a broader audience. Besides, the series also led to a comic book spin-off titled X-Men Adventures, inspired by the first three seasons of the show.

Is X-Men '97 connected to the MCU?

The creator of the new series, Beau DeMayo, had previously confirmed that X-Men '97 is not canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe during a Q&A session on Instagram. The showrunner had answered a fan query before he deleted his account and parted ways with Disney. DeMayo wrote:

“We are our own thing.”

X-Men '97 drops new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+. Episode 4 titled Motendo/Lifedeath Part 1 is slated to release on April 3, 2024.