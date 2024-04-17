Is Storm the Queen of Wakanda in X-Men? Comic storyline explained 

It won't be an over-exaggeration to say that Storm is perhaps one of the most important members of the X-Men in the Marvel Universe. Named Ororo Munroe, she is a character with a heavy past who starts being treated like a goddess, but is just someone with the ability to manipulate the weather to her own liking - and this easily gives her an edge when it comes to powers.

While Storm might be known for her heavy connections to the X-Men group, she also has her roots deep within Wakanda. In the comics, Ororo strikes up a relationship with the King of Wakanda, T'Challa, aka the Black Panther, which eventually leads her to become the Queen of Wakanda and also the most important mutant in the world.

Storm becomes the Queen of Wakanda after marrying Black Panther

In the comics, Storm and T'Challa shared a romantic history, with the latter even proposing to her. However, his duties as Prince of Wakanda soon intervened.

The two then reunited when the X-Men traveled to Niganda based on reports of mutant animals causing panic. This eventually led Storm to battle Dr. Erich Paine, who was responsible for the scenario. It is here that she runs into Black Panther again. Paine then captured the X-Men, causing Ororo and Black Panther to deal with the situation in Niganda.

In the process, Ororo grew closer to T'Challa. However, after sharing a passionate kiss, the two went their separate ways, wondering if they would meet again or not.

After the events of M-Day, Ororo traveled back to South Africa and reconnected to her roots. While safeguarding mutants who had lost their powers thanks to the Scarlet Witch, she found herself in conflict with a Colonel named Shetani, who also happened to be her uncle and was hunting down depowered mutants.

Knowing that she still had family in Africa, she wanted to reconnect with her roots and sought out T'Challa, accepting his marriage proposal from before.

Ororo married T'Challa, which effectively made her the Queen of Wakanda as well as one of the most important mutants in the world. She was also accepted into T'Challa's family by the Panther God and became a huge symbol for relationships between humans and mutants.

Is Storm a goddess or a mutant?

With how Storm is portrayed in the Marvel Universe, many might confuse her to be a goddess. However, she is still very much is a mutant. Certain stories have seen her be recognized as a goddess by others because of her powers, but she never really was one.

When Ororo visited her ancestors' homeland in Kenya, she learned that she could use her powers to benefit her tribe and help those in need. She learned to be a responsible hero and used her powers for good, which caused her tribe to recognize her as a goddess.

At one point, she was also going to become an actual Goddess of Thunder, when Loki tried to give her back her powers to get back at Thor. However, Ororo rejected his offer and decided to continue to be a mutant. With Ororo being an omega-level mutant, she can have god-like powers, but she still remains a mutant at the end of the day.

