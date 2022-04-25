Jed MacKay's Strange #5 comes with a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Easter egg

Doctor Strange is one of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel universe. Be it comic books or MCU, the Sorcerer Supreme has immense knowledge of mystic arts and powers beyond human comprehension. While MCU's Strange is thriving and is about to start his adventure in the Multiverse of Madness, the wizard is dead in the comics and has been replaced by his ex-wife Clea.

The new Sorcerer Supreme Clea is looking forward to resurrecting Steven, but her plan will be fulfilled when Dr. Strange comes back to life, but not in the form she desired. On the cover of Jed MacKay’s Strange #5, we see Steven resurrected as a Zombie, which can be a clever Easter egg by MacKay about the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The new Sorcerer Supreme will fight her zombified ex-husband Doctor Strange

In the comic series titled Death of Doctor Strange, the Sorcerer Supreme is killed by his arch-enemy Kaecilius. Strange appoints his ex-wife Clea as the Sorcerer Supreme before taking his last breath. While Clea learns the ropes of being a wizard, she also looks forward to bringing Strange back to life.

In doing so, she has to go against Harvestman, a being who keeps the balance between life and death and makes sure that death is not undone. The story takes a turn when zombified Eric Masterson, aka Thunderstrike, rises. Clea and Harvestman teamed up to defeat the zombie with Thor-like powers.

The solicitation of Strange #5 showcases Strange rising from his grave as a zombie. Clea has to team up with Harvestman yet again to fight his ex-husband and ex-Sorcerer Supreme. The solicitation also assures the rise of several other Marvel superheroes and villains as zombies crave brain and blood.

Strange as a zombie is a popular character and has appeared (or will appear) numerous times in not just comics but also in cinema and television. The popular 2021 animated series What If...? episode 5 saw the world riddled with zombies and Steven Strange was one of them. As per the trailer, Zombie Steven Strange will also appear in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Zombie Strange is a clever Easter egg in Strange #5 written by Jed MacKay, who is known for Iron Cat, Avengers Mech Strike, and Man Without Fear: The Death of Daredevil, and Marcelo Ferreira, who has previously worked on The Amazing Spider-Man and Sinister War.

Strange #5 will hit the stands in June 2022, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release in cinema halls on May 6, 2022.

